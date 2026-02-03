AS Elenger Grupp, a subsidiary of Aktsiaselts Infortar, acquires a shareholding in Latvian company SIA ‘Mood Deco’

AS Elenger Grupp, a subsidiary of Aktsiaselts Infortar, entered into an agreement under which it acquires a 100% ownership interest in the Latvian company SIA ‘Mood Deco’.

SIA ‘Mood Deco’ owns a battery energy storage park project that is currently in the development phase and which Elenger Grupp plans to further develop.

The contemplated transaction is not a transaction between related parties. The members of the Supervisory Board and the Management Board of Aktsiaselts Infortar have no personal interest in the transaction in any other way.

Infortar operates in seven countries. the company's main fields of activity are maritime transport. energy and real estate. Infortar owns a 68.47% share in Tallink Grupp. a 100% share in Elenger Grupp and a versatile and modern real estate portfolio of approx. 141.000 m2. In addition to the three main areas of activity. Infortar also operates in agriculture, engineering, construction minerals, printing sector, services and other areas. A total of 110 companies belong to the Infortar group: 101 subsidiaries 4 affiliated companies and 5 subsidiaries of affiliated companies. Excluding affiliates Infortar employs 6558 people.

