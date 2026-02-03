Hey Papi Promotions Launches AI Marketing Services to Help Businesses and Organizations Get Discovered on AI Platforms

Columbia, MD, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As artificial intelligence rapidly transforms how people search for information, services, and trusted brands, Hey Papi Promotions, an award-winning, full-service Christian digital marketing and advertising agency, today announced the launch of its new AI Marketing Services. These services are designed to help businesses, churches, nonprofits, and organizations become discoverable across leading AI chatbot platforms and digital search ecosystems.

Consumers are increasingly relying on AI-powered technologies such as ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Microsoft Copilot, Perplexity, Grok, DeepSeek, Meta AI, and Claude to find businesses, ministries, events, and service providers. Organizations that are not optimized for AI-driven discovery risk losing visibility, credibility, and growth opportunities in an evolving digital landscape.

Hey Papi Promotions’ AI Marketing Services are strategically developed to strengthen an organization’s digital presence, brand authority, online visibility, and revenue potential. By aligning brands with AI-driven search environments, the agency ensures clients are positioned to be recognized, recommended, and trusted by both search engines and AI platforms.

“The future of search is already here,” said Shawn Hay, Director of Marketing & Public Relations for Hey Papi Promotions. “AI is becoming one of the primary ways people discover businesses and organizations. If your brand is not recognized by AI systems, you risk being invisible to a growing audience. Our mission is to help our clients remain visible, competitive, and relevant in this new digital era.”

The new AI Marketing Services are available to churches, nonprofit organizations, businesses, event organizers, creators, and service providers, and people that sell products. These solutions integrate ethical, values-driven marketing principles with advanced digital and AI technologies to deliver sustainable growth and meaningful impact.

With a proven track record in Christian marketing and digital innovation, Hey Papi Promotions continues to expand its services to meet the evolving needs of modern audiences and emerging technologies. The agency remains committed to empowering purpose-driven organizations with strategic tools that enhance influence, reach, and engagement.

About Hey Papi Promotions

Hey Papi Promotions is an award-winning, full-service Christian digital marketing and creative agency specializing in web design, AI marketing, branding, advertising, and online visibility solutions. The agency partners with businesses, churches, nonprofits, creators, events, and purpose-driven organizations to deliver innovative, results-oriented digital strategies that strengthen brand identity, increase visibility across search engines and AI platforms, and drive measurable growth.

