AdhereHealth Announces Appointment of CEO Kempton Presley and President & COO Patrick McNulty as Members of the Board of Directors

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdhereHealth today announced the appointment of Kempton Presley, Chief Executive Officer, and Patrick “Pat” McNulty, President and Chief Operating Officer, as members of the Company’s Board of Directors.

In their new roles, Presley and McNulty will provide oversight and strategic counsel, further strengthening the Board’s leadership and governance as AdhereHealth enters its next phase of growth and innovation. Their appointments underscore the Company’s commitment to strong corporate governance, long-term value creation and disciplined execution in an increasingly complex healthcare environment.

Presley brings extensive experience in strategy, innovation, and market leadership, while McNulty contributes extensive operational expertise and a proven track record of building and scaling high-performing organizations. Together, they will help guide corporate strategy, support executive leadership, and ensure sustained focus on delivering measurable value to health plan clients, members, and partners.

“These appointments represent an important milestone in the continued evolution of AdhereHealth’s governance as we scale our impact and strengthen our leadership foundation,” said James “Jim” Bradley, Executive Chairman of the Board. “Under Kempton and Pat’s leadership, AdhereHealth has delivered remarkable progress—advancing our products, strengthening our culture and driving measurable growth for our clients and partners. Their perspectives will enhance the Board’s ability to guide strategy, oversee performance, and support our continued growth and impact.”

As directors, Presley and McNulty will contribute across key areas of board oversight, including strategic planning, financial performance, risk management, and organizational development, helping ensure AdhereHealth remains well-positioned to navigate regulatory complexity, drive innovation, and deliver meaningful impact across the healthcare ecosystem.

About AdhereHealth

AdhereHealth partners with health plans and at-risk healthcare organizations to improve medication adherence and medication safety, and close care gaps—driving better outcomes for members who need it most.

Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, AdhereHealth is a healthcare technology and engagement company serving Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and commercial health plans nationwide. The Company combines predictive analytics, omnichannel outreach, clinical and behavioral science expertise to identify high-risk members, engage them through their preferred channels, and deliver personalized, empathetic support that drives lasting behavior change. Clinicians and care navigators then coordinate with providers and pharmacies to resolve issues, improve medication use and safety, and close critical gaps in care—supporting members holistically while reducing avoidable utilization and total cost of care.

AdhereHealth transforms complex healthcare challenges into measurable impact for health plans, providers, and the communities they serve.

Visit adherehealth.com to learn more.

