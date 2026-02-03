More Leverage Solutions Launches Visibility Snapshot Revealing Why Strong Service Businesses Are Being Filtered Out by AI

Springfield, IL, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More Leverage Solutions today announced the release of the Visibility Snapshot, a customized diagnostic tool designed for established service businesses that reveals how AI-driven search and recommendation systems currently interpret their brand authority. The Snapshot is available at no cost for a limited time.

More Leverage Solutions works with established service business owners, consultants, and advisors who deliver excellent work but sense their authority isn't being interpreted clearly online.

AI now plays a decisive role in which businesses get surfaced, trusted, and recommended often before a buyer ever reaches a company's website. When authority signals are unclear, scattered, or difficult for AI to interpret, strong businesses with real expertise are being filtered out of consideration entirely.

"Most service businesses assume that visibility equals selection. It doesn't," said Patty Dominguez, Founder of More Leverage Solutions. "We're seeing excellent firms, consultants, advisors, professional service providers get passed over not because their work is weak, but because their authority signals are harder for AI to interpret than their competitors. The Visibility Snapshot shows business owners exactly what AI is picking up about their brand, and more importantly, what it's missing."

What the Visibility Snapshot Reveals

The Visibility Snapshot provides an customized executive-level signal read that shows service business owners how their identity signals are being interpreted, whether their credibility actually registers as trust, how visible their expertise is within AI-driven search, the most critical gaps affecting consideration, and where authority is leaking or being misread.

Unlike traditional SEO audits or marketing assessments, the Visibility Snapshot focuses specifically on interpretation, how AI systems categorize, evaluate, and surface a business when buyers ask questions. This diagnostic is part of More Leverage Solutions' Chosen Brand™ System, which governs how authority is understood across buyers, platforms, and AI systems.

"We don't increase activity. We correct interpretation," said Dominguez. "The difference between being seen and being chosen is the difference between attention and decision. Many businesses are highly visible yet overlooked when buyers compare options. Being chosen happens when risk feels reduced, expertise is easy to verify, and differentiation is immediately clear."

Who the Visibility Snapshot Is For

The Visibility Snapshot is designed for owners of established service businesses, consultants, advisors, and expert-led firms, as well as leaders who rely on trust, reputation, and selection to drive growth. It is best suited for businesses that already deliver excellent work but sense they are not being interpreted clearly online.

Service business owners can request the Visibility Snapshot at https://moreleverage.io/visibility-snapshot/.

Custom Snapshots are delivered within 2-3 business days.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Visibility Snapshot?

The Visibility Snapshot is a customized diagnostic that shows how AI-driven search and recommendation systems currently interpret a service business’s authority, credibility, and expertise. It focuses on interpretation, not traffic metrics or keyword rankings.

Who is the Visibility Snapshot designed for?

It is built for established service businesses, consultants, advisors, and expert-led firms that rely on trust, reputation, and selection to win clients. It is best suited for companies that already deliver strong results but suspect their expertise is not being interpreted clearly online.

How is this different from an SEO audit or marketing assessment?

Traditional audits focus on optimization tactics such as keywords, backlinks, or page performance. The Visibility Snapshot evaluates how AI systems categorize, contextualize, and assess authority signals when deciding which businesses to surface or recommend.

Why does AI interpretation matter now?

AI increasingly influences which businesses are considered before a buyer ever visits a website. If authority signals are unclear or fragmented, strong firms may never enter the comparison set, regardless of experience or reputation.

What does the Visibility Snapshot evaluate?

The Snapshot reviews identity signals, credibility indicators, and visibility signals to identify where authority is clear, where it is leaking, and where AI systems may be misreading or overlooking expertise.

Does the Visibility Snapshot increase website traffic or rankings?

No. It does not aim to increase activity. The Snapshot diagnoses interpretation gaps so businesses can correct how their authority is understood by AI and decision-makers.

How long does it take to receive the Snapshot?

Custom Visibility Snapshots are delivered within two to three business days after submission.

Is the Visibility Snapshot free?

Yes. The Visibility Snapshot is available at no cost for a limited time.

What happens after a business receives its Snapshot?

The Snapshot highlights priority gaps and misinterpretations. Business owners can use it as a decision tool to determine whether and how to clarify authority signals across their digital presence.

Is this service industry-specific?

The Snapshot is most effective for service-based businesses where trust, expertise, and perceived risk influence selection, including consulting, advisory, professional services, and expert-led firms.

What is The Chosen Brand™ System mentioned in the release?

The Visibility Snapshot is part of The Chosen Brand™ System, a framework developed by More Leverage Solutions to govern how authority is interpreted across buyers, platforms, and AI systems.

Who created the Visibility Snapshot?

The Snapshot was developed by More Leverage Solutions, founded by Patty Dominguez, a former Fortune 50 strategist specializing in authority positioning and AI-driven trust signals.

Where can business owners request a Visibility Snapshot?

Business owners can request the Visibility Snapshot at https://moreleverage.io/visibility-snapshot/





About More Leverage Solutions

More Leverage Solutions is a boutique advisory firm that helps small businesses become The Chosen Brand™ in an AI-driven trust economy. Founded by Patty Dominguez, who brings former Fortune 50 strategy experience, the company installs intelligent systems that turn visibility into authority and keep brands top of mind with both people and AI.

