Project REAP and Hampton University Partner to Launch First-of-Its-Kind Commercial Real Estate Pathway for Professional Athletes

Boston, MA, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Project REAP, the nation’s longest-running talent accelerator for commercial real estate, and Hampton University have signed a memorandum of understanding to launch 3P: Pro Players Property, a professional development program designed to prepare active and retired professional athletes for careers in commercial real estate.

Through the partnership, Project REAP will provide curriculum, course content and practitioner instructors drawn from its 30-year history of training commercial real estate professionals. Hampton University, through its Center for Innovation & Entrepreneurship and HamptonU Global, will provide academic infrastructure, hybrid course delivery, and joint credentialing.

The program targets active and retired players from the NFL, NBA and WNBA. Participants who complete the program will receive a jointly issued professional certificate from Hampton University and Project REAP.

“3P reflects our commitment to expanding access to high-quality, industry-aligned education through innovative online delivery. By leveraging HamptonU Global’s online learning infrastructure, we are able to provide active and retired professional athletes with flexible, rigorous coursework that complements the in-person experience and meets them wherever they are in their careers. This partnership with Project REAP allows us to pair proven commercial real estate expertise with scalable, learner-centered online education that supports long-term professional growth and career transition.” said Dr. Katina Ward-James, Executive Director of HamptonU Global.

“This partnership with Program REAP is a game-changer. It creates a clear, credible pathway for athletes to transition from elite performance on the field to elite performance in commercial real estate. We are proud to offer a certificate program that blends professional development, real-world insight, and industry-aligned training to help athletes step boldly into their next chapter,” said Dr. Glenda Evans, Executive Director of Hampton University Workforce Development Enterprise.

“Too many athletes face financial uncertainty within years of leaving the game. 3P changes that equation—giving current and retired players a structured entry point into commercial real estate, an industry that rewards long-term thinking and creates generational wealth. We’re not just teaching real estate; we’re building a new pipeline of investors, developers, and industry leaders,” said Taneshia Nash Laird, Executive Director of Project REAP.

The initiative combines a two-day intensive in-person experience with online coursework covering commercial real estate fundamentals, including asset classes, underwriting, capital markets, due diligence and real-world case studies. In-person sessions will be held in athlete-accessible locations.

Athlete recruitment will launch at Super Bowl 2026 in San Francisco, with the pilot program scheduled to begin in the 2026-2027 academic year.

About Project REAP

Project REAP (Real Estate Associate Program) is a national nonprofit that creates pathways into commercial real estate careers for underrepresented professionals. Founded in 1998, the organization has trained more than 2,000 alumni, providing curriculum, industry connections, and mentorship that help people build careers in commercial real estate as executives or owners. Learn more at www.projectreap.org.

About Hampton University

Hampton University is a prestigious Carnegie R2-designated research institution, nationally acclaimed for pioneering work in atmospheric science, cancer treatment, and cybersecurity. With an annual economic impact of $530 million across the region and the Commonwealth of Virginia, Hampton stands as a powerful engine of innovation, workforce development, and inclusive economic growth. Consistently recognized for academic excellence and transformative outcomes, Hampton was recently named one of the “Best Colleges in America” by Money Magazine and honored as the “Best Private College” by Coastal Virginia Magazine. Founded in 1868, Hampton University is a proud, close-knit community of scholars, representing 44 states and 32 territories. With a legacy rooted in empowerment and education, the university is committed to nurturing intellectual curiosity, critical thinking, and global citizenship—preparing students to lead with purpose and integrity in an ever-changing world. Learn more at: www.hamptonu.edu

Press Inquiries

Evelyn Mertens

reap@projectreap.org

914.762.6429

https://www.projectreap.org/