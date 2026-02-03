HFMA’s Vitalic Health to gather more than 50 payers, providers and tech leaders to address rising claim denials

CHICAGO, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Healthcare Financial Management Association’s Vitalic Health announced today it will convene more than 50 payers, providers and tech companies to simplify and standardize the claims process in U.S. healthcare.

Nearly 12 percent of patients’ claims for healthcare services are denied because of procedural requirements, benefit limitations, medical necessity concerns and more – a rising trend each year. Claim denials administration adds an estimated $25 billion in unnecessary spending to the healthcare system.

“The relentless rise of claim denials is pushing healthcare further from affordability and sustainability, and it’s a drag on health outcomes,” said HFMA President and CEO C. Ann Jordan, J.D. “Through Vitalic Health, we’re convening all stakeholders to chart a better path forward.”

On Feb. 11, Vitalic Health – an initiative designed to pursue financial sustainability and better health outcomes in U.S. healthcare – is hosting a clean claim study with more than 50 payers, providers and technology partners already committed to attend. The goal in the first virtual session is to work toward a universally accepted definition of a clean claim, reducing friction and wasteful spending for all parties.

“Vitalic Health Swarm Studies are designed to solve some of the most difficult issues driving up healthcare costs,” Jordan said. “There is a persistent decline in affordability with growing public demand for a better, more affordable healthcare system. Vitalic is here to meet the moment.”

Limited seats are still available. Organizations interested in participating can express interest in joining the study here. For more information about Vitalic Health, visit hfma.org/vitalichealth.

About Vitalic Health

Powered by the Healthcare Financial Management Association, Vitalic Health strives to advance financial sustainability and better health outcomes in U.S. healthcare. It facilitates solve-based convening among diverse industry stakeholders to address the complexities of lowering health expenditures and increasing health and lifespan to improve the vitality of communities across the country. Vitalic Health seeks to expand HFMA’s longstanding mission of leading the financial management of healthcare by revolutionizing business practices and payment models.

About HFMA

The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) equips its more than 140,000 members nationwide to navigate a complex healthcare landscape. Finance professionals in the full range of work settings, including hospitals, health systems, physician practices and health plans, trust HFMA to provide the guidance and tools to help them lead their organizations, and the industry, forward. HFMA is a not-for-profit, nonpartisan organization that advances healthcare by collaborating with other key stakeholders to address industry challenges and providing guidance, education, practical tools and solutions, and thought leadership. We lead the financial management of healthcare.

