First Financial Corporation Reports 2025 Results

TERRE HAUTE, Ind., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) today announced results for the fourth quarter of 2025.

  • Net income was $21.5 million compared to $16.2 million reported for the same period of 2024;
  • Diluted net income per common share of $1.81 compared to $1.37 for the same period of 2024;
  • Return on average assets was 1.52% compared to 1.18% for the three months ended December 31, 2024;
  • Provision for credit losses was $2.4 million compared to provision of $2.0 million for the fourth quarter 2024; and
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $29.4 million compared to $22.3 million for the same period in 2024.1

The Corporation further reported results for the year ended December 31, 2025:

  • Net income was $79.2 million compared to $47.3 million reported for the same period of 2024;
  • Diluted net income per common share of $6.68 compared to $4.00 for the same period of 2024;
  • Return on average assets was 1.42% compared to 0.92% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024;
  • Provision for credit losses was $8.2 million compared to provision of $16.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024; and
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $107.7 million compared to $73.4 million for the same period in 2024.1

Non-GAAP financial measure that Management believes is useful for investors and management to understand pre-tax profitability before giving effect to credit loss expense and to provide additional perspective on the Corporations performance over time as well as comparison to the Corporations peers and evaluating the financial results of the Corporation – please refer to the Non GAAP reconciliations contained in this release.

Average Total Loans

Average total loans for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $3.97 billion versus $3.79 billion for the comparable period in 2024, an increase of $183 million or 4.84%. On a linked quarter basis, average loans increased $45 million or 1.15% from $3.93 billion as of September 30, 2025.

Total Loans Outstanding

Total loans outstanding as of December 31, 2025, were $4.06 billion compared to $3.84 billion as of December 31, 2024, an increase of $218 million or 5.69%. On a linked quarter basis, total loans increased $87.9 million or 2.22% from $3.97 billion as of September 30, 2025. Organic growth was primarily driven by increases in Commercial Construction and Development, Commercial Real Estate, and Consumer Auto loans.

Norman D. Lowery, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented “We are pleased with our fourth quarter and full year 2025 performance, marking the ninth consecutive quarter of loan growth and surpassing $4 billion in loans for the first time. Additionally, we achieved another record in net interest income and record net income for 2025. We have good momentum as we enter 2026, our capital remains strong and we believe we are well positioned for the current market environment.”

Average Total Deposits

Average total deposits for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, were $4.64 billion versus $4.76 billion as of December 31, 2024, a decrease of $116 million, or 2.44%. On a linked quarter basis, average deposits increased $50 million or 1.08% from $4.59 billion as of September 30, 2025.

Total Deposits

Total deposits were $4.55 billion as of December 31, 2025, compared to $4.72 billion as of December 31, 2024. On a linked quarter basis, total deposits decreased $64.2 million or 1.39% from $4.62 billion as of September 30, 2025. Non-interest bearing deposits were $916.5 million, and time deposits were $704.0 million as of December 31, 2025, compared to $859.0 million and $749.4 million, respectively for the same period of 2024.

Shareholders’ Equity

Shareholders’ equity at December 31, 2025, was $650.9 million compared to $549.0 million on December 31, 2024. During the last twelve months, the Corporation has not repurchased any shares of its common stock. 518,860 shares remain available for repurchase under the current repurchase authorization. The Corporation paid a $0.51 per share quarterly dividend in October and declared a $0.56 quarterly dividend, which was paid on January 15, 2026.

Book Value Per Share

Book Value per share was $54.78 as of December 31, 2025, compared to $46.36 as of December 31, 2024, an increase of $8.42 per share, or 18.17%. Tangible Book Value per share was $45.15 as of December 31, 2025, compared to $36.10 as of December 31, 2024, an increase of $9.05 per share or 25.07%.

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Asset Ratio

The Corporation’s tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio was 9.51% at December 31, 2025, compared to 7.86% at December 31, 2024.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was a record $60.6 million, compared to $49.6 million reported for the same period of 2024, an increase of $11.0 million, or 22.2%. Interest income increased $8.9 million and interest expense decreased $2.2 million year over year. The quarter included $4.6 million interest recovery and fees on non-accrual from the resolution of an impaired credit acquired in a merger in 2019.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, was 4.66% compared to the 3.94% reported at December 31, 2024.

Nonperforming Loans

Nonperforming loans as of December 31, 2025, were $14.8 million versus $13.3 million as of December 31, 2024. The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans and leases was 0.36% as of December 31, 2025, versus 0.35% as of December 31, 2024. On a linked quarter basis, nonperforming loans were $19.3 million, and the ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans and leases was 0.49% as of September 30, 2025.

Credit Loss Provision

The provision for credit losses for the three months ended December 31, 2025, was $2.4 million, compared to $2.0 million for the same period 2024.

Net Charge-Offs

In the fourth quarter of 2025 net charge-offs were $1.8 million compared to $1.4 million in the same period of 2024.

Allowance for Credit Losses

The Corporation’s allowance for credit losses as of December 31, 2025, was $48.0 million compared to $46.7 million as of December 31, 2024. The allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans was 1.18% as of December 31, 2025, compared to 1.22% as of December 31, 2024. On a linked quarter basis, the allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans decreased two basis points from 1.20% as of September 30, 2025.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 was $9.9 million and $12.2 million, respectively. The quarter included $4.6 million of losses associated with an investment portfolio restructuring in which $80 million of securities were sold and reinvested at an approximately two percent higher yield. There was also a $2.4 million accrual adjustment with the Corporation’s transition to paid time-off from the existing vacation and sick time accruals.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2025, was $41.8 million compared to $39.8 million in 2024. The quarter included $1.4 million of expenses related to the pending acquisition of CedarStone Financial announced on November 6, 2025, and an additional $1.3 million of one-time expenses.

Efficiency Ratio

The Corporation’s efficiency ratio was 58.17% for the quarter ending December 31, 2025, versus 62.98% for the same period in 2024.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense for the three months ended December 31, 2025, was $4.9 million versus $3.8 million for the same period in 2024. The effective tax rate for 2025 was 19.76% compared to 17.28% for 2024.

About First Financial Corporation

First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) is the holding company for First Financial Bank N.A., which is the fifth oldest national bank in the United States, operating 79 banking centers in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Georgia. Additional information is available at www.first-online.bank.

 Three Months Ended Year Ended
 December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31,
 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024
END OF PERIOD BALANCES              
Assets$5,756,126 $5,669,686 $5,560,348 $5,756,126 $5,560,348
Deposits$4,551,111 $4,615,305 $4,718,914 $4,551,111 $4,718,914
Loans, including net deferred loan costs$4,055,303 $3,967,401 $3,837,141 $4,055,303 $3,837,141
Allowance for Credit Losses$47,995 $47,411 $46,732 $47,995 $46,732
Total Equity$649,725 $622,218 $549,041 $649,725 $549,041
Tangible Common Equity(a)$535,262 $506,604 $427,470 $535,262 $427,470
               
AVERAGE BALANCES              
Total Assets$5,654,790 $5,593,870 $5,516,036 $5,571,663 $5,154,320
Earning Assets$5,334,253 $5,270,173 $5,196,352 $5,253,031 $4,871,293
Investments$1,258,077 $1,248,519 $1,311,415 $1,254,276 $1,310,263
Loans$3,973,985 $3,928,817 $3,790,515 $3,905,450 $3,468,534
Total Deposits$4,641,267 $4,591,531 $4,757,438 $4,633,683 $4,405,679
Interest-Bearing Deposits$3,790,653 $3,783,393 $3,925,740 $3,813,717 $3,767,259
Interest-Bearing Liabilities$326,493 $359,579 $134,553 $304,146 $166,377
Total Equity$640,172 $601,034 $556,330 $595,559 $535,963
               
INCOME STATEMENT DATA              
Net Interest Income$60,619 $54,603 $49,602 $219,868 $174,986
Net Interest Income Fully Tax Equivalent(b)$62,003 $56,033 $50,985 $225,500 $180,586
Provision for Credit Losses$2,350 $1,950 $2,000 $8,200 $16,166
Non-interest Income$9,931 $11,149 $12,213 $41,972 $42,772
Non-interest Expense$41,843 $38,048 $39,801 $154,926 $144,438
Net Income$21,454 $20,762 $16,241 $79,208 $47,275
               
PER SHARE DATA              
Basic and Diluted Net Income Per Common Share$1.81 $1.75 $1.37 $6.68 $4.00
Cash Dividends Declared Per Common Share$0.56 $0.51 $0.51 $2.09 $1.86
Book Value Per Common Share$54.78 $52.50 $46.36 $54.78 $46.36
Tangible Book Value Per Common Share(c)$44.31 $40.96 $36.77 $45.15 $36.10
Basic Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding 11,865  11,851  11,824  11,852  11,812

(a) Tangible common equity is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible common equity by excluding goodwill and other intangible assets from shareholder’s equity.
(b) Net interest income fully tax equivalent is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate net interest income fully tax equivalent by adding back the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income to net interest income. We calculate the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income by dividing tax exempt income by the net of tax rate of 75%.
(c) Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate the factor by dividing average tangible common equity by average shares outstanding. We calculate average tangible common equity by excluding average intangible assets from average shareholder’s equity.

               
Key RatiosThree Months Ended  Year Ended 
 December 31,  September 30,  December 31,  December 31,  December 31, 
 2025  2025  2024  2025  2024 
Return on average assets1.52% 1.48% 1.18% 1.42% 0.92%
Return on average common shareholder's equity13.41% 13.82% 11.68% 13.30% 8.82%
Efficiency ratio58.17% 56.63% 62.98% 57.92% 64.67%
Average equity to average assets11.32% 10.74% 10.09% 10.69% 10.40%
Net interest margin(a)4.66% 4.25% 3.94% 4.29% 3.71%
Net charge-offs to average loans and leases0.18% 0.17% 0.15% 0.18% 0.35%
Credit loss reserve to loans and leases1.18% 1.20% 1.22% 1.18% 1.22%
Credit loss reserve to nonperforming loans325.30% 246.14% 351.37% 325.30% 351.37%
Nonperforming loans to loans and leases0.36% 0.49% 0.35% 0.36% 0.35%
Tier 1 leverage11.25% 11.05% 10.38% 11.25% 10.38%
Risk-based capital - Tier 113.21% 13.12% 12.43% 13.21% 12.43%

(a) Net interest margin is calculated on a tax equivalent basis.

               
Asset QualityThree Months Ended Year Ended
 December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31,
 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024
Accruing loans and leases past due 30-89 days$17,294 $14,388 $22,486 $17,294 $22,486
Accruing loans and leases past due 90 days or more$1,083 $1,792 $1,821 $1,083 $1,821
Nonaccrual loans and leases$13,671 $17,470 $11,479 $13,671 $11,479
Other real estate owned$94 $138 $523 $94 $523
Nonperforming loans and other real estate owned$14,848 $19,400 $13,823 $14,848 $13,823
Total nonperforming assets$17,698 $22,243 $16,719 $17,698 $16,719
Gross charge-offs$3,415 $3,226 $3,070 $12,810 $19,289
Recoveries$1,649 $1,600 $1,633 $5,873 $7,082
Net charge-offs/(recoveries)$1,766 $1,626 $1,437 $6,937 $12,207
               


      
Non-GAAP ReconciliationsThree Months Ended December 31,
 2025 2024
($ in thousands, except EPS)     
Income before Income Taxes$26,357 $20,014
Provision for credit losses 2,350  2,000
Provision for unfunded commitments 700  300
Pre-tax, Pre-provision Income$29,407 $22,314
      


      
Non-GAAP ReconciliationsYear Ended December 31,
 2025 2024
($ in thousands, except EPS)     
Income before Income Taxes$98,714 $57,154
Provision for credit losses 8,200  16,166
Provision for unfunded commitments 800  100
Pre-tax, Pre-provision Income$107,714 $73,420
      


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)
      
      
 December 31, December 31,
 2025  2024 
 (unaudited)
ASSETS     
Cash and due from banks$130,369  $93,526 
Federal funds sold 475   820 
Securities available-for-sale 1,149,526   1,195,990 
Loans:     
Commercial 2,375,344   2,196,351 
Residential 986,955   967,386 
Consumer 688,135   668,058 
  4,050,434   3,831,795 
(Less) plus:     
Net deferred loan costs 4,869   5,346 
Allowance for credit losses (47,995)  (46,732)
  4,007,308   3,790,409 
Restricted stock 18,536   17,555 
Accrued interest receivable 27,762   26,934 
Premises and equipment, net 78,582   81,508 
Bank-owned life insurance 131,286   128,766 
Goodwill 98,229   100,026 
Other intangible assets 16,234   21,545 
Other real estate owned 94   523 
Other assets 97,725   102,746 
TOTAL ASSETS$5,756,126  $5,560,348 
      
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY     
Deposits:     
Non-interest-bearing$916,473  $859,014 
Interest-bearing:     
Certificates of deposit exceeding the FDIC insurance limits 135,605   144,982 
Other interest-bearing deposits 3,499,033   3,714,918 
  4,551,111   4,718,914 
Short-term borrowings 292,468   187,057 
FHLB advances 188,208   28,120 
Other liabilities 73,470   77,216 
TOTAL LIABILITIES 5,105,257   5,011,307 
      
Shareholders’ equity     
Common stock, $.125 stated value per share;     
Authorized shares-40,000,000     
Issued shares-16,190,157 in 2025 and 16,165,023 in 2024     
Outstanding shares-11,880,759 in 2025 and 11,842,539 in 2024 2,021   2,018 
Additional paid-in capital 147,442   145,927 
Retained earnings 741,793   687,366 
Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) (86,681)  (132,285)
Less: Treasury shares at cost-4,309,398 in 2025 and 4,322,484 in 2024 (153,706)  (153,985)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 650,869   549,041 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY$5,756,126  $5,560,348 
        


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)
         
 Year Ended
 December 31,
 2025  2024  2023 
 (unaudited)
INTEREST INCOME:        
Loans, including related fees$267,795  $226,262  $189,641 
Securities:        
Taxable 23,822   24,237   24,643 
Tax-exempt 10,650   10,533   10,573 
Other 3,321   3,710   3,540 
TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 305,588   264,742   228,397 
INTEREST EXPENSE:        
Deposits 72,433   81,071   51,694 
Short-term borrowings 6,502   4,284   5,370 
Other borrowings 6,785   4,401   4,071 
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 85,720   89,756   61,135 
NET INTEREST INCOME 219,868   174,986   167,262 
Provision for credit losses 8,200   16,166   7,295 
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION        
FOR LOAN LOSSES 211,668   158,820   159,967 
NON-INTEREST INCOME:        
Trust and financial services 5,777   5,468   5,155 
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 31,388   29,653   28,079 
Other service charges and fees 1,097   999   801 
Securities gains/(losses), net (4,600)  103   (1)
Interchange income 755   655   676 
Loan servicing fees 1,170   1,259   1,176 
Gain on sales of mortgage loans 1,453   1,153   966 
Other 4,932   3,482   5,850 
TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 41,972   42,772   42,702 
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:        
Salaries and employee benefits 79,132   74,555   68,525 
Occupancy expense 10,455   9,616   9,351 
Equipment expense 19,000   17,612   14,020 
FDIC Expense 2,845   2,788   2,907 
Other 43,494   39,867   35,373 
TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE 154,926   144,438   130,176 
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 98,714   57,154   72,493 
Provision for income taxes 19,506   9,879   11,821 
NET INCOME 79,208   47,275   60,672 
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)        
Change in unrealized gains/(losses) on securities, net of reclassifications and taxes 44,449   (9,807)  10,896 
Change in funded status of post retirement benefits, net of taxes 1,155   4,609   1,991 
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)$124,812  $42,077  $73,559 
PER SHARE DATA        
Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share$6.68  $4.00  $5.08 
Weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands) 11,852   11,812   11,937 
            

