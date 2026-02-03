Don’t Go Bacon My Heart: Denny’s is Serving Up Free Weddings in Las Vegas This Valentine’s Day

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While Las Vegas is famous for "I do’s" that happen in a flash, America’s Diner is making sure love lasts, at least until the breakfast is served. On February 14, all lovebirds ready to tie the knot are invited to get hitched at Denny’s Wedding Chapel (450 Fremont Street) for FREE* (a $199 value), as long as they agree to Denny’s “Toast-nuptial” agreement.

For one day only (2/14), walk down the aisle between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. PT and enjoy Denny’s wedding package. This lovey-dovey bundle includes: a Vegas rock n’ roll style-officiant, music, a keepsake certificate, and more! Ready to say “I do?” Reserve a spot at the Denny’s chapel by visiting www.dennys.com/vegas-weddings . Walk-ins also are welcome based on availability.

To ensure no one ends up with egg on their face, Denny’s is introducing its "Toast-nuptial" agreement that requires those who take their vows at Denny's Wedding Chapel on February 14 to pledge their devotion to one another (at least through the next morning). Once wed, couples receive an exclusive “Over-easy Overnight” kit at the restaurant, including "Slammy" pajamas, eye masks, and pillowcases designed for the ultimate post-wedding Vegas sleep-in. Participating newlyweds who stay together through morning of February 15 can tag @DennysDiner and use #DennysToastNup in a "Just Married" morning post on socials to receive breakfast in bed.**

“Vegas weddings are novel, but a Denny’s Vegas wedding is iconic,” said Ellie Doty, senior vice president and chief brand officer at Denny’s. “We’re leaning into the fun of the city and our chapel’s tradition of offering free ceremonies on Valentine’s Day, but with a twist that keeps couples in bed to enjoy one of the best parts of a marriage: the breakfast.”

For more information, visit www.dennys.com/vegas-weddings .

*This free, limited-time offer is available only on Valentine’s Day from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT at Denny’s on 450 Fremont Street in Las Vegas. Call the restaurant at (702) 471-0056 or visit the link above to reserve your spot, as spaces are limited. Marriage license required.

**Offer valid only for couples who are legally married and who satisfy all applicable legal marriage requirements at the Denny’s Wedding Chapel located at 450 Fremont Street, Las Vegas, on February 14, 2026 (“Eligible Couples”). "Slammy" Pajamas are available on-site while supplies last. If a usable size is not available at the restaurant, Denny’s will mail the couple a branded, one-size-fits-all Denny’s robe as a substitute. The "Breakfast in Bed" reward consists of one (1) $100 Denny’s gift card per Eligible Couple. To receive this reward, Eligible Couples must post at least one (1) wedding photo tagging @DennysDiner and using #DennysToastNup on Instagram, Facebook, and/or X on February 15, 2026, no later than 1:59 p.m. PT. Exact instructions for posting will be provided at the wedding ceremony. Physical delivery of the gift card on February 15 is limited to the Las Vegas city limits. Eligible Couples who have departed Las Vegas or who submit a qualifying post after the 1:59 p.m. PT deadline will receive the gift card by mail following verification of the qualifying social media post.

About Denny's Corp.

Denny's is a Spartanburg, S.C. - based family dining restaurant brand that has been welcoming guests to our booths for more than 70 years. Our guiding principle is simple: We love to feed people. Denny’s provides craveable meals at a meaningful value across breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late night. Whether it's at our brick-and-mortar locations, via Denny's on Demand (the first delivery platform in the family dining segment), or at The Meltdown, Banda Burrito, and The Burger Den, our three virtual restaurant concepts, Denny’s is ready to delight guests whenever and however they want to order. Our longstanding commitment to supporting our local communities in need is brought to life with our Mobile Relief Diner (that delivers hot meals to our neighbors during times of disaster), Denny's Hungry for Education™ scholarship program, our annual fundraiser with long-time-partner No Kid Hungry, and our new partnership supporting Cookies for Kids’ Cancer in their mission to fund research for new, improved and less toxic treatments for kids facing cancer.

Denny's is one of the largest franchised full-service restaurant brands in the world, based on the number of restaurants. As of September 24, 2025, the Denny’s brand consisted of 1,459 global restaurants, 1,397 of which were franchised and licensed restaurants and 62 of which were company-operated. This includes 166 restaurants in Canada, Costa Rica, Curacao, El Salvador, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Puerto Rico, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

To learn more about Denny's, please visit our brand website at www.dennys.com or the brand's social channels via Facebook , X , Instagram , TikTok , LinkedIn or YouTube .

Media Contact

Denny’s Media Team

864-597-8005

media@dennys.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/89269d03-ae7b-4463-be9b-9cd59373bc35

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e48636f8-00d3-4f4c-963e-40c93c270ba0