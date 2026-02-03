Lexipol Appoints Jack Blaha as Chief Executive Officer

DALLAS, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexipol, the leading provider of solutions that support total readiness in public safety, today announced the appointment of Jack Blaha as chief executive officer. Blaha succeeds William “Bill” Nunan, who is retiring following a successful tenure leading the company.

Blaha brings decades of experience leading vertical software and technology-enabled services companies. Most recently, he served as chief executive officer of Cendyn, a hospitality technology company that provides revenue-optimization software to hotels and resorts. Before Cendyn, Blaha served as CEO of several private equity-backed software businesses, including Khoros, a customer engagement platform for consumer brands; Lone Wolf Technologies, a provider of front- and back-office workflow solutions for residential real estate brokerages; and PeopleAdmin, a workforce management software provider serving K-12 and higher education institutions. He has also held senior leadership roles at Aptean and Applied Materials.

“Jack brings a proven track record of leading and scaling software platforms in complex, highly regulated markets, and we’re excited to welcome him to the Lexipol leadership team,” said Mark Anderson, Lexipol board member and managing director at GTCR, Lexipol’s private equity partner. “Collectively, his experience in vertical software and his service-oriented background position him well to lead Lexipol through its next phase of growth in support of public safety professionals nationwide.”

Earlier in his career, Blaha served as a Captain in the U.S. Army. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the United States Military Academy at West Point and an MBA from the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley.

“Lexipol has built an exceptional platform that serves first responders and local government professionals with mission-critical solutions,” Blaha said. “I am honored to join the team and excited to execute on the company’s valuable mission by investing in our products, our people, and the first responders who rely on Lexipol every day.”

Blaha’s appointment reflects Lexipol’s commitment to scaling its platform and providing public safety leaders with the tools, insights, and support they need to lead with confidence, make informed decisions, and build a culture of readiness. To learn more about Lexipol, visit www.lexipol.com.

About Lexipol

Lexipol is the leader in advancing total readiness for public safety agencies, helping leaders reduce risk, ease administrative burdens, and strengthen community trust. Trusted by more than 12,000 agencies nationwide, Lexipol delivers a unified platform that integrates policy, training, wellness, and reporting to simplify operations and support data-informed decisions. By equipping leaders and teams with the tools, insights, and support they need, Lexipol makes readiness possible—today and for whatever comes next. Learn more at www.lexipol.com.

About GTCR

Founded in 1980, GTCR is a leading private equity firm that invests behind The Leaders Strategy™ – finding and partnering with management leaders in core domains to identify, acquire and build market-leading companies through organic growth and strategic acquisitions. GTCR is focused on investing in transformative growth in companies in the Business & Consumer Services, Financial Services & Technology, Healthcare and Technology, Media & Telecommunications sectors. Since its inception, GTCR has invested more than $30 billion in approximately 300 companies, and the firm currently manages approximately $50 billion in equity capital. GTCR is based in Chicago with offices in New York and West Palm Beach. For more information, please visit www.gtcr.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

