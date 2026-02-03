Lumai Appoints René Bonvanie as Chair of Its Board of Directors

OXFORD, United Kingdom, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumai , an AI acceleration startup using optics to address global computational challenges, today announced that René Bonvanie has joined the company to serve as Chair of its Board of Directors. In his new role, Bonvanie will work closely with Lumai’s leadership team, providing strategic support as the company moves to commercialization.

Bonvanie brings more than four decades of experience building and scaling market-leading technology companies. He began his career by launching his own software company in 1983 and has since held leadership roles at Oracle, VERITAS, Business Objects, SAP, and Salesforce.com. As the founding chief marketing officer of Palo Alto Networks, he helped establish the company as a cybersecurity leader, guiding market positioning through rapid growth and supporting the company’s IPO. He has extensive board experience across enterprise and technology companies, bringing a broad industry perspective to Lumai. His experience building category-defining technology businesses will be instrumental as Lumai brings optical AI acceleration to market.

Optical Computing Beyond the Limits of Silicon

Lumai is advancing its optical accelerator technology from breakthrough research toward widespread adoption. Spun out of the University of Oxford, the company has overcome key technology scalability barriers that have traditionally confined optical computing to research environments, marking a critical inflection point toward commercial utilization.

Lumai’s optical accelerator performs core AI arithmetic operations within beams of light traveling through 3D space. By performing computation in light rather than electrons, Lumai’s architecture avoids the physical limits of silicon and the integration constraints of photonic chips. This approach enables AI systems to scale with higher throughput and significantly lower energy consumption, addressing growing data center bottlenecks.

“René has an exceptional instinct for how breakthrough technologies succeed in the market,” said Dr. Xianxin Guo, Lumai CEO & co-founder. “His insights and guidance will be invaluable as Lumai now transitions from deep research into commercial deployment, coming at exactly the right moment for the company.”

“Lumai is at the forefront of a major shift in AI computing,” said Bonvanie. “With its groundbreaking technology and strong team, the company is well positioned to bring this innovation to market.”

Expanded Advisory

Further strengthening its leadership, Lumai has expanded its advisory board. Professor Philip Torr joins as advisor for AI algorithms and software strategy. Torr brings deep scientific and engineering expertise including serving as a research scientist for Microsoft Research and leadership positions at successful spinouts such as FiveAI, as well as advisory roles at scale-ups such as Onfido. Additionally, he has won several prestigious awards, most notably the Marr Prize, the highest honor in computer vision, and is a Fellow of both the Royal Academy of Engineering and the Royal Society.

Lumai co-founder Professor Alexander Lvovsky will also serve as an advisor with a focus on optics. His distinguished career spans leading global institutions and includes numerous accolades for pioneering research in quantum and optical technologies.

To learn more about Lumai’s optical AI technology, visit www.lumai.ai .

About Lumai

Lumai is creating the next-generation AI compute. Built by a highly skilled founding team, Lumai’s AI technology was spun out of world-leading optics research at the University of Oxford. Lumai was founded in 2021 in Oxford, UK to develop a scalable computing solution to meet the growing demand for AI performance while minimizing energy consumption. Its unique optical technology overcomes the scalability challenges of optical computing, surpassing the limitations of both silicon-based GPUs and other photonic solutions. With its outstanding power efficiency, Lumai significantly reduces the operating costs of running AI processors.

Lumai is the recipient of the Falling Walls Award for Science Breakthrough of the Year 2025. The company was part of Intel Ignite ’s first London cohort and won ‘Best Overall Technology’ at the OCP Future Technologies Symposium . Lumai’s CEO, Xianxin Guo, is an alumni of the Royal Academy of Engineering ’s prestigious Shott Accelerator program – and CTO James Spall was recognized in the 2025 Photonics 100 .

For more information, visit www.lumai.ai or follow the company on LinkedIn .

