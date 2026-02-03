First Pacific Bancorp Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2025 Results, Highlighting Growth and Capital Strength

 | Source: First Pacific Bank First Pacific Bank

WHITTIER, Calif., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Pacific Bancorp (the “Company”) (OTCID: FPBC), the holding company for First Pacific Bank (the “Bank”), today reported consolidated results for the fourth quarter and year ending December 31, 2025, reflecting continued balance sheet growth, improved profitability, stable asset quality, and a strengthened capital position to support future operations.

During the fourth quarter, the Company also closed $7 million in senior debt financing through a correspondent line to enhance liquidity and balance sheet flexibility. Of this amount, $3.3 million was contributed to the Bank to strengthen regulatory capital ratios, with the remaining capacity available to support future growth initiatives.

Key Financial Highlights:

  • Total assets ended the fourth quarter of 2025 at $490 million, up $57 million since year end 2024.
  • Total deposits ended the fourth quarter of 2025 at $406 million, up $55 million since year end 2024.
  • Total loans ended the fourth quarter of 2025 at $320 million, up $42 million from year end 2024.
  • Asset quality remains excellent with minimal levels of classified or non-performing assets.
  • The Bank ended the fourth quarter with a leverage capital ratio of 9.53% and a total risk-based capital ratio of 13.39%, which ratios were up from the prior quarter’s ratios of 8.74% and 12.16%, respectively.
  • As of December 31, 2025, cash and cash equivalents totaled $57 million.
  • Unused borrowing capacity from credit facilities on December 31, 2025, totaled $179 million.

For the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2025, the Company realized a pre-tax, pre-provision profit of $715 thousand, compared to $702 thousand in Q4 2024. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $558 thousand, up from $500 thousand in Q4 2024. For the twelve months ending December 31, 2025, the Company reported pre-tax, pre-provision profit of $2.75 million and net income of $2.01 million compared to $1.54 million and $1.11 million, respectively, for the twelve months ending December 31, 2024. These results reflect continued progress in operating performance and disciplined expense and risk management.  

Asset quality remains excellent with minimal non-performing assets, an allowance for credit losses of 0.98% of total loans at December 31, 2025, and zero loan losses during the year. The Company continues to emphasize conservative underwriting and active portfolio oversight.

“Our 2025 results reflect continued progress in strengthening our balance sheet and improving operating performance,” said Joe Matranga, Chairman of the Board. “We continue to grow responsibly while maintaining strong credit quality and delivering long-term value to our shareholders.”

“With a focus on Southern California, our relationship-based model and in-market expertise continue to attract business clients who value personalized, high-touch service,” said Nathan Rogge, President and Chief Executive Officer. “With a strong liquidity position, expanding capital base, and a scalable operating platform, we are focused on driving sustained profitability, enhancing shareholder value, and building a community bank positioned for long-term success.”

ABOUT FIRST PACIFIC BANK

First Pacific Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Pacific Bancorp (OTCID: FPBC) and is a growing community bank catering to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses throughout Southern California. Since opening in 2006, the Bank has offered a personalized approach, access to decision makers, a broad range of solutions, and a commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience. First Pacific Bank operates locations in Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, and the Inland Empire. For more information, visit firstpacbank.com or call 888.BNK.AT.FPB.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and First Pacific Bancorp intends for such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Future events are difficult to predict, and the expectations described above are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely. Forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, our business plan, and strategies, and can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” or “may” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management’s views as of any subsequent date. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: successfully realizing the benefits of our business strategy and plans,; changes in general economic and financial market conditions, either nationally or locally, in areas in which First Pacific Bank conducts its operations; effects of inflation and changes in interest rates; continuing consolidation in the financial services industry; new litigation or changes in existing litigation; increased competitive challenges and expanding product and pricing pressures among financial institutions; impact of any natural disasters, including earthquakes; effect of governmental supervision and regulation, including any regulatory or other enforcement actions; legislation or regulatory changes which adversely affect First Pacific Bank’s operations or business; loss of key personnel; and changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other regulatory agencies. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events, or circumstances after the date of such statements except as required by law.

Contacts 
Investor Relations ContactMedia Relations Contact
Jim BurgessAmanda Conover
858.461.7302858.461.7308
jburgess@firstpacbank.comaconover@firstpacbank.com
  


--- Summary Financial Tables Follow ---

First PacificBancorp     
Consolidated Balance Sheets     
(Unaudited)     
 Dec 31, 2025Sep 30, 2025Jun 30, 2025Mar 31, 2025Dec 31, 2024
ASSETS     
Cash and due from banks$13,335,659 $4,361,215 $8,336,307 $8,042,164 $4,708,926 
Federal funds sold 43,805,000  47,580,000  43,670,000  39,250,000  36,290,000 
Total cash and cash equivalents 57,140,659  51,941,215  52,006,307  47,292,164  40,998,926 
      
Debt securities (AFS) 1,692,800  1,756,875  1,791,113  1,859,740  1,866,022 
Debt securities (HTM) 96,088,528  96,991,887  98,052,199  99,099,346  100,257,560 
Total debt securities 97,781,328  98,748,762  99,843,312  100,959,086  102,123,582 
      
Construction & land development 29,510,901  27,728,045  26,181,088  25,245,823  23,320,351 
1-4 Family residential 73,481,444  71,298,162  68,065,742  63,536,698  58,588,090 
Multifamily residential 31,117,740  30,456,673  30,570,654  30,452,183  28,561,276 
Nonfarm, nonresidential real estate 115,196,071  116,977,598  120,672,305  105,299,777  100,066,570 
Commercial & industrial 66,023,866  68,930,751  62,021,304  64,956,570  62,322,690 
Consumer & Other 4,538,637  4,555,112  4,378,029  4,572,607  4,525,108 
Total loans 319,868,659  319,946,341  311,889,122  294,063,658  277,384,085 
Allowance for credit losses (loans) (3,122,503) (3,141,203) (3,179,637) (3,179,637) (3,179,637)
Total loans, net 316,746,156  316,805,138  308,709,485  290,884,021  274,204,448 
      
Premises, equipment, and ROU net 3,171,482  3,277,724  2,918,754  2,822,403  1,328,964 
Goodwill, core deposit & other intangibles 1,195,948  1,200,762  1,202,582  1,259,139  1,273,134 
Bank owned life insurance 5,410,102  5,378,503  5,347,738  5,317,491  5,287,738 
Accrued interest and other assets 8,170,560  8,585,760  7,650,569  7,703,693  7,755,355 
      
Total Assets$489,616,235 $485,937,864 $477,678,747 $456,237,997 $432,972,147 
      
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY    
Deposits:     
Noninterest-bearing demand$160,085,795 $134,783,120 $138,110,569 $143,205,484 $131,515,568 
Interest-bearing transaction accounts 34,875,562  26,611,844  24,968,600  39,203,360  28,454,639 
Money market and savings 174,359,420  186,610,551  178,569,935  162,563,677  146,423,126 
Time deposits 36,675,567  41,519,108  35,936,500  44,568,676  44,302,867 
Total deposits 405,996,344  389,524,623  377,585,604  389,541,197  350,696,200 
      
Borrowings 36,286,906  50,000,000  55,000,000  23,000,000  40,000,000 
Accrued interest and other liabilities 5,376,494  5,211,202  4,705,376  3,952,095  3,122,902 
Total liabilities 447,659,744  444,735,825  437,290,980  416,493,292  393,819,102 
      
Shareholders' Equity:     
Capital stock and APIC 37,871,816  37,701,986  37,552,889  37,389,068  37,272,567 
Retained earnings 4,662,166  4,104,143  3,497,084  3,043,502  2,650,877 
Accum other comprehensive income (577,491) (604,090) (662,206) (687,865) (770,399)
Total shareholders' equity 41,956,491  41,202,039  40,387,767  39,744,705  39,153,045 
      
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity$489,616,235 $485,937,864 $477,678,747 $456,237,997 $432,972,147 
      


First PacificBancorp     
Consolidated Income Statements - Quarterly     
(Unaudited)     
      
 Dec 31, 2025Sep 30, 2025Jun 30, 2025Mar 31, 2025Dec 31, 2024
INTEREST INCOME     
Loans, including fees$5,380,149$5,478,759$5,056,534$4,788,107$4,814,128
Debt securities 464,580 456,576 464,333 462,472 484,507
Fed funds & int-bearing balances 348,027 333,642 413,487 339,864 419,597
Total interest income 6,192,756 6,268,977 5,934,354 5,590,443 5,718,232
      
INTEREST EXPENSE     
Deposits 1,907,127 1,766,021 1,897,025 1,812,760 1,777,350
Borrowings 218,288 393,330 127,359 219,832 332,375
Total interest expense 2,125,415 2,159,351 2,024,384 2,032,592 2,109,725
      
Net interest income 4,067,341 4,109,626 3,909,970 3,557,851 3,608,507
      
Provision for credit losses - - - - -
      
Net interest income after provision 4,067,341 4,109,626 3,909,970 3,557,851 3,608,507
      
NONINTEREST INCOME     
Service charges, fees and other income 221,064 114,633 87,059 122,610 119,170
Sublease income - - - 45,222 -
Gains (losses) on sale of assets 27,681 29,966 - - -
Gains on early payoff of debt - - - - 54,125
Total noninterest income 248,745 144,599 87,059 167,832 173,295
      
NONINTEREST EXPENSE     
Salaries and benefits 2,120,441 2,114,900 2,227,827 2,119,302 1,984,774
Occupancy and equipment 238,252 279,715 277,107 259,480 258,181
Other expense 1,242,133 1,006,318 857,837 797,261 836,691
Total noninterest expense 3,600,826 3,400,933 3,362,771 3,176,043 3,079,646
      
Income before income tax expense 715,260 853,292 634,258 549,640 702,156
      
Income tax expense 157,238 246,232 180,677 157,015 202,586
      
Net Income$558,022$607,060$453,581$392,625$499,570
      
Earnings per share basic (QTR)$0.13$0.14$0.10$0.09$0.12
Weighted average shares outstanding (QTR) 4,346,140 4,341,356 4,335,529 4,333,735 4,293,829
           


First Pacific Bancorp  
Consolidated Income Statements - Year-to-Date  
(Unaudited)  
   
 Dec 31, 2025Dec 31, 2024 
INTEREST INCOME   
Loans, including fees$20,703,549$18,987,681 
Investment securities 1,847,959 2,042,246 
Fed funds & int-bearing balances 1,435,021 1,853,470 
Total interest income 23,986,529 22,883,397 
    
INTEREST EXPENSE   
Deposits 7,382,932 7,001,082 
Borrowings 958,809 1,808,614 
Total interest expense 8,341,741 8,809,696 
    
Net interest income 15,644,788 14,073,701 
    
Provision for credit losses - - 
    
Net interest income after provision 15,644,788 14,073,701 
    
NONINTEREST INCOME   
Service charges, fees and other income 545,366 430,626 
Sublease income 45,222 160,817 
Gains (losses) on sale of assets 57,647 15,335 
Gains on early payoff of debt - 198,450 
Total noninterest income 648,235 805,228 
    
NON INTEREST EXPENSE   
Salaries and benefits 8,582,470 8,500,224 
Occupancy and equipment 1,054,554 1,364,760 
Other expense 3,903,549 3,472,378 
Total noninterest expense 13,540,573 13,337,362 
    
Income before income tax expense 2,752,450 1,541,567 
    
Income tax expense 741,162 433,954 
    
Net Income$2,011,288$1,107,613 
    
Earnings per share basic (YTD)$0.46$0.26 
Weighted average shares outstanding (YTD) 4,339,934 4,286,945 
      


First PacificBancorp      
Quarterly Financial Highlights      
(Unaudited)      
  Quarterly
  2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 
($$ in thousands except per share data) 4th Qtr3rd Qtr2nd Qtr1st Qtr4th Qtr
EARNINGS      
Net interest income$4,067 4,110 3,910 3,558 3,609 
Provision for loan losses$0 0 0 0 0 
Noninterest income$249 145 87 168 173 
Noninterest expense$3,601 3,401 3,363 3,176 3,080 
Income tax expense$157 246 181 157 203 
Net income$558 607 454 393 500 
       
Earnings per share basic$0.13 0.14 0.10 0.09 0.12 
Weighted average shares outstanding 4,346,140 4,341,356 4,335,529 4,333,735 4,293,829 
Ending shares outstanding 4,346,810 4,344,241 4,335,678 4,335,088 4,294,500 
       
PERFORMANCE RATIOS      
Return on average assets 0.48% 0.52% 0.41% 0.37% 0.47% 
Return on average common equity 5.33% 5.92% 4.55% 4.05% 5.12% 
Yield on loans 6.74% 6.88% 6.85% 6.79% 6.91% 
Yield on earning assets 5.50% 5.61% 5.53% 5.44% 5.50% 
Cost of deposits 1.91% 1.85% 1.95% 2.00% 1.98% 
Cost of funding 2.02% 2.07% 2.02% 2.12% 2.18% 
Net interest margin 3.61% 3.68% 3.65% 3.46% 3.47% 
Efficiency ratio 83.4% 79.9% 84.1% 85.2% 81.4% 
       
CAPITAL      
Tangible equity to tangible assets 8.35% 8.25% 8.22% 8.46% 8.77% 
Book value (BV) per common share$9.65 9.48 9.32 9.17 9.12 
Tangible BV per common share$9.38 9.21 9.04 8.88 8.82 
       
ASSET QUALITY      
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)$0 0 0 0 0 
Allowance for credit losses (loans)$3,123 3,141 3,180 3,180 3,180 
Allowance to total loans 0.98% 0.98% 1.02% 1.08% 1.15% 
Nonperforming loans$1,200 858 1,015 849 672 
       
END OF PERIOD BALANCES      
Total loans$319,869 319,946 311,889 294,064 277,384 
Total assets$489,616 485,938 477,679 456,238 432,972 
Deposits$405,996 389,525 377,586 389,541 350,696 
Loans to deposits 78.8% 82.1% 82.6% 75.5% 79.1% 
Shareholders' equity$41,956 41,202 40,388 39,745 39,153 
Full-time equivalent employees 48 46 47 46 49 
       
AVERAGE BALANCES (QTRLY)      
Total loans$316,836 315,976 295,970 286,119 276,301 
Earning assets$446,590 443,150 430,237 416,486 412,424 
Total assets$464,251 459,678 445,557 430,891 425,750 
Deposits$396,716 378,916 389,840 368,363 355,369 
Shareholders' equity$41,498 40,681 39,963 39,326 38,746 



Tags

Banking CommunityBanking CommunityBank First Pacific Bank First Pacific Bancorp FPBC EARNINGS

Related Links