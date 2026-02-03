VSiN, The Sports Betting Network, Celebrates its 10th Super Sunday with Wall-to-Wall Coverage to Inform the Wagering Decisions of Fans Around the Country

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSiN , The Sports Betting Network, today announced its most in-depth Big Game coverage yet as it celebrates its 10th Big Game by delivering wall-to-wall betting content around the biggest single sports wagering event of the year. For the 10th consecutive season, VSiN will assemble dozens of sports betting experts – including VSiN analysts and personalities, NFL insiders, bookmakers and professional bettors — to provide the news and insights sports fans need to inform their wagering decisions. In addition to comprehensive coverage throughout the week leading up to Super Sunday, VSiN will give bettors of all experience levels an unmatched look into betting markets across the U.S. for a championship game expected to break all previous handle records.

“We’re proud to mark our 10th Super Bowl by once again delivering the kind of smart and actionable coverage bettors can trust when it matters most,” said Bill Adee, CEO of VSiN. “Over the past decade, VSiN has become the most trusted voice in sports wagering by putting experienced bettors, bookmakers and analysts front and center. This year’s coverage stays true to that mission — cutting through the noise to give fans timely insights and real information they can actually use as they bet on the biggest sports wagering game of the year.”

As part of this year’s Big Game slate, VSiN will offer the most in-depth wagering coverage available anywhere, including:

VSiN’s Super Dashboard at VSiN.com/superbowl will track the top storylines and latest news around this year’s matchup. The digital hub will be a destination for the latest news, including big bets, deep analytics, and real-time line movement. With betting interest expected to reach all-time highs, the Super Dashboard is designed to help bettors quickly understand how the market is evolving leading up to kickoff and throughout game day.

at will track the top storylines and latest news around this year’s matchup. The digital hub will be a destination for the latest news, including big bets, deep analytics, and real-time line movement. With betting interest expected to reach all-time highs, the Super Dashboard is designed to help bettors quickly understand how the market is evolving leading up to kickoff and throughout game day. From now through post-game coverage on Feb. 9, VSiN will leverage its network of sports betting experts from across the ecosystem to deliver timely, credible and actionable Big Game information. This includes 60 hours of original programming leading up to the 60 th Big Game . VSiN will bring together sports, data and betting experts to report the latest news and market moves. Content will be available across its distribution channels, including YouTube TV, SiriusXM Channel 158, VSiN.com and local stations around the country, ensuring Big Game bettors can access VSiN anywhere they follow the action.

. VSiN will bring together sports, data and betting experts to report the latest news and market moves. Content will be available across its distribution channels, including YouTube TV, SiriusXM Channel 158, VSiN.com and local stations around the country, ensuring Big Game bettors can access VSiN anywhere they follow the action. On Feb. 8, VSiN’s day-of coverage will feature more than 15 hours of live linear programming originating from Las Vegas and anchored by all of its top sports betting experts. Expanded coverage will tap the full VSiN lineup, with insights from former athletes and league executives, professional bettors and the oddsmakers setting the lines. Throughout the day, hosts and special guests will go “behind the window” with bookmakers, provide in-depth breakdowns of sides, totals and props, and connect with the raucous crowds at Stadium Swim at Circa Resort & Casino for mid-game check-ins on betting markets and live action.

originating from Las Vegas and anchored by all of its top sports betting experts. Expanded coverage will tap the full VSiN lineup, with insights from former athletes and league executives, professional bettors and the oddsmakers setting the lines. Throughout the day, hosts and special guests will go “behind the window” with bookmakers, provide in-depth breakdowns of sides, totals and props, and connect with the raucous crowds at Stadium Swim at Circa Resort & Casino for mid-game check-ins on betting markets and live action. In a live format that bettors can’t find anywhere else, VSiN’s in-game betting experts will also host a full-game BetCast , analyzing every key moment of the Big Game through a sports betting lens. The BetCast team will break down rapidly changing in-game lines and odds, helping viewers interpret momentum shifts, injuries and coaching decisions in real time and offering the actionable data and context they need to inform live wagering decisions as the game unfolds.

, analyzing every key moment of the Big Game through a sports betting lens. The BetCast team will break down rapidly changing in-game lines and odds, helping viewers interpret momentum shifts, injuries and coaching decisions in real time and offering the actionable data and context they need to inform live wagering decisions as the game unfolds. Available now, VSiN’s Big Game Betting Guide delivers the best advice VSiN offers for both avid and casual bettors. This year’s digital guide features a full game preview, a deep dive into the prop betting menu, top betting trends, game simulations and best bets and predictions from VSiN hosts and frequent guests. All special betting guides are complimentary to VSiN Pro subscribers, and, by popular demand, VSiN is offering the Big Game Betting Guide as a standalone product for $19.99 at https://vsin.com/sb-guide/.

delivers the best advice VSiN offers for both avid and casual bettors. This year’s digital guide features a full game preview, a deep dive into the prop betting menu, top betting trends, game simulations and best bets and predictions from VSiN hosts and frequent guests. All special betting guides are complimentary to VSiN Pro subscribers, and, by popular demand, VSiN is offering the Big Game Betting Guide as a standalone product for $19.99 at https://vsin.com/sb-guide/. In addition to full coverage at VSiN.com, the network’s live coverage will be available on RSNs and terrestrial radio stations around the country. Check local listings for more information.





For more information on VSiN’s Big Game special coverage, visit www.vsin.com/superbowl . To secure VSiN sports betting experts and personalities as resources for related coverage, please contact Michelle Musburger at 773.230.0629 or michelle@vsin.com .

