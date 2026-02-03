The Honest Company Expands Skincare Portfolio with New Hydrorich Cream

Ultra-Rich Moisturizer: Clinically tested for dry to extra-dry skin, delivering up to 48 hours of hydration.

Clinically tested for dry to extra-dry skin, delivering up to 48 hours of hydration. Honest Clean Conscious™Formula: Made with toxicologist-audited ingredients, hypoallergenic, dermatologist tested, vegan, cruelty-free, EWG Verified® and made without fragrance. True to The Honest Standard .





Caption: The new Hydrorich Cream by Honest is designed to keep dry to extra-dry skin types feeling hydrated for up to 48 hours.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Honest Company, a company dedicated to creating personal care products that raise the standards of clean and bring joy to every moment, announced the launch of its new Hydrorich Cream, the latest addition to the brand’s growing skincare collection. Designed for dry to extra-dry skin, the ultra-rich cream is clinically tested to deliver up to 48 hours of hydration.

Hydrorich Cream is formulated with two types of Hyaluronic Acid to deliver a natural glow and smooth the appearance of fine lines caused by dryness, making it especially well-suited for winter routines or any time the skin needs an additional moisture boost. Its advanced-technology formula made with moisture-locking ingredients helps skin look visibly smoother and more luminous with a dewy finish that enhances natural radiance.

Advanced Hydration Technology : Two types of Hyaluronic Acid, each with different molecular weights, work together to bind and retain moisture for plumping hydration that helps reduce the appearance of fine lines.

: Two types of Hyaluronic Acid, each with different molecular weights, work together to bind and retain moisture for plumping hydration that helps reduce the appearance of fine lines. Moisture-Boosting Complex : The formula is made with a moisturizing Mushroom Complex and Red Algae Extract for a dewy glow.

: The formula is made with a moisturizing Mushroom Complex and Red Algae Extract for a dewy glow. Barrier-Supporting Care: Infused with barrier-supporting ingredients like Shea Butter and Jojoba Esters, Hydrorich Cream delivers deep moisture for a healthy-looking, radiant complexion – perfect for daily wear.



As consumers increasingly favor skin-first routines and natural radiance over heavy makeup, long-lasting hydration has become essential.

“Our approach to beauty and skincare at The Honest Company is all about thoughtful innovation and expanding our portfolio in ways that really matter to our customers,” said Megan Williams, President of the Adult Operating Unit at The Honest Company. “Hydrorich Cream is a great example of that. It shows how we’re investing in advanced hydration solutions that match evolving beauty trends while staying true to our mission to raise the standard of clean, effective skincare.”

The Hydrorich Cream is the latest expression of Honest’s skincare expertise, reflecting the brand’s ongoing commitment to high-performance formulas designed to care for all skin types. Building on its legacy of hydration—anchored by the cult-favorite Hydrogel Cream—this richer moisturizer delivers deep, lasting moisture with skin barrier supporting ingredients, proving that effective skincare can be both powerful and thoughtfully formulated.

Honest’s Hydrorich Cream is available nationwide in stores and online at Amazon and Target .

About The Honest Company

Founded in 2012, The Honest Company [NASDAQ: HNST] is on a mission to create personal care that raises the standards of clean and brings joy to each and every moment. By combining thoughtful design with science-based innovation, the Company delivers cleanly-formulated personal care products for everyone from babies to adults – showing you don’t have to compromise between performance and peace of mind.

The Honest Standard, the Company’s rigorous set of guiding principles that shape every step of product innovation and development, reflects Honest’s ongoing dedication to safety, transparency and integrity. As a leader in Clean Conscious™ products, Honest continues to set a new standard for clean formulations, bringing joy to a community that seeks authenticity, transparency and efficacy in everyday essentials. Honest products are available nationwide at major retailers, including Amazon, Target and Walmart. For more information about The Honest Standard and the Company, please visit www.honest.com .

Honest Contact:

MJ Johnson | The Honest Company | Mjohnson@honest.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b8f72b99-6314-47a1-81cf-07fd0772cad0.