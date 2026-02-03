The Fields of Michigan Unveils Major Expansion and Enhanced Guest Experience for Its 2026 Season

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a successful debut season as part of the Outdoor Collection by Under Canvas, The Fields of Michigan today announced a significant expansion and series of guest experience enhancements set to launch for the 2026 season. The investment will more than double the property’s capacity while introducing thoughtfully designed new tent accommodations, expanded social spaces, and elevated culinary and retail offerings.

“The expansion of The Fields of Michigan reflects Under Canvas’s ongoing commitment to its guests and the growing demand for increased capacity across the Outdoor Collection,” said Sean Rush, Chief Operating Officer for Under Canvas. “This next phase allows us to thoughtfully expand accommodations and communal spaces, while staying true to the immersive design, sense of calm, and deep connection to nature that define both The Fields of Michigan and Under Canvas.”

Upscale Accommodations and New Tent Inventory

The Fields of Michigan has expanded its glamping capacity by adding 26 new upscale tents, bringing the property total to 45 tents and 9 cozy cottages. Every accommodation has undergone a comprehensive enhancement to blend mid-century modern design with the Michigan wilderness.

Tent Amenities & Features:

Sleeping : King-size beds with premium plush linens.

: King-size beds with premium plush linens. Climate Control : Interior air conditioning and electric fireplaces.

: Interior air conditioning and electric fireplaces. Private Bathrooms : Ensuite bathrooms featuring rainfall-style showers and EO bath products.

: Ensuite bathrooms featuring rainfall-style showers and EO bath products. Outdoor Living : Private decks with bistro seating and vintage-inspired camping coolers.

: Private decks with bistro seating and vintage-inspired camping coolers. Design: Custom mid-century modern furnishings throughout.



Enhanced Guest Spaces: The Willow & The Outpost

The property introduces redesigned communal hubs designed for social connection and outdoor immersion.

The Willow: A redesigned gathering space featuring a new screened-in porch, communal dining tables, and lounge seating. It hosts morning coffee, afternoon games, and sunset wine hours with al fresco garden dining.

A redesigned gathering space featuring a new screened-in porch, communal dining tables, and lounge seating. It hosts morning coffee, afternoon games, and sunset wine hours with al fresco garden dining. The Outpost: A dedicated social hub providing complimentary outdoor gear for guest use, including yoga mats, hiking poles, and bicycles.

Expanded Culinary Program & Dining Hours

To support increased guest capacity, The Fields of Michigan has upgraded its kitchen facilities and dining schedule:

Daily Breakfast : Complimentary for all guests; served in the lounge or outdoors.

: Complimentary for all guests; served in the lounge or outdoors. Daily Dinner Service: Available at the café from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Available at the café from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The Supper Club : A signature dining experience available Thursday through Sunday.

: A signature dining experience available Thursday through Sunday. Beverages: Full espresso service available at the lobby bar.

Curated Retail & Provisions

A new retail experience offers high-end outdoor essentials and keepsakes from iconic brands, including Pendleton and Hydro Flask. For guests heading out on day trips, the shop provides convenient grab-and-go food and beverage options.

With these additions, The Fields of Michigan continues to elevate the outdoor hospitality experience, blending Midwest charm with thoughtful design, modern comforts, and immersive natural surroundings along the Lake Michigan shoreline—while also offering the flexibility and infrastructure to host intimate gatherings and large-scale events alike, from romantic weddings to corporate retreats and team getaways.

The Fields of Michigan is open for the 2026 season from April 30 through November 1. To learn more, visit www.thefieldsofmichigan.com.

About Fields of Michigan

The Fields of Michigan, part of the Outdoor Collection by Under Canvas, is a seasonal outdoor retreat set on a working blueberry farm near South Haven, Michigan. Blending Midwest hospitality with thoughtful design, the property offers elevated tents and cottages, farm-inspired dining, and curated experiences that invite guests to slow down and reconnect with nature. Located just two hours from Chicago and three from Detroit, The Fields of Michigan provides an effortless escape for relaxation, adventure, and memorable gatherings. For more information please visit www.thefieldsofmichigan.com.

About Under Canvas

The leader in upscale, outdoor hospitality, Under Canvas is the ultimate outdoor destination experience. Its safari-style accommodations perfectly embrace their natural surroundings while featuring indoor luxuries, allowing guests to discover their outdoor self in comfort and style. Under Canvas operates 14 camp locations: North Yellowstone – Paradise Valley, West Yellowstone and Glacier in MT.; Moab, Zion, Lake Powell – Grand Staircase and Bryce Canyon in UT; Mount Rushmore in SD; Great Smoky Mountains in TN; Grand Canyon in AZ; Acadia in ME; Columbia River Gorge in WA; and new in 2026, White Mountains NH and Yosemite, CA. To grant further access to the nation’s most coveted national parks, Under Canvas expanded its footprint in the luxury outdoor hospitality space with the launch of ULUM, a bespoke resort brand that debuted its first location in Moab, Utah in spring of 2023. In 2025, Under Canvas introduced its Outdoor Collection- distinctive properties that offer nature-based stays and experiences, curated with place and purpose in mind. The Fields of Michigan in South Haven, MI, and Bar N Ranch in West Yellowstone, MT, are the first properties in the brand’s new collection. For more information, please visit www.undercanvas.com and www.ulumresorts.com.

