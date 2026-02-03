Carrington College and San Joaquin Valley College in Visalia to Host Complimentary Oral Health Screening and Sealant Clinic

VISALIA, Calif., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Carrington College and San Joaquin Valley College (SJVC) campuses in Visalia will host a complimentary oral health screening and dental sealant clinic for children on Monday, Feb. 16, 2026, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., in recognition of National Children’s Dental Health Month. The event will take place at the Carrington College Visalia campus, located at 8344 W. Mineral King Ave., Visalia, CA 93291.

The Dental Sealant clinic is open to children ages 6 to 16, with a parent or guardian required to be present. Services provided during this special event will include dental sealants, fluoride treatments, oral exams, and oral hygiene instruction focused on preventive care. The dental hygiene clinic is also open weekly by appointment for both children and adults, offering the full range of dental hygiene services. Each child attending the clinic will also receive a complimentary oral hygiene bag while supplies last.

National Children’s Dental Health Month is an annual February observance sponsored by the American Dental Association to raise awareness about the importance of good oral hygiene and to highlight that tooth decay remains one of the most common preventable childhood illnesses.

“Providing access to preventive dental care at an early age can make a meaningful difference in a child’s long-term oral health,” said Dental Hygiene Program Director at Carrington College in Visalia, Brenda Serpa. “This clinic allows students and faculty to work together to deliver important services while also educating families on daily habits that help prevent tooth decay.”

The clinic reflects Carrington College’s ongoing commitment to serving the Visalia community through hands-on education and outreach. Carrington College offers Dental Hygiene and Dental Assisting programs at the Visalia campus, preparing students for careers in the dental field through classroom instruction and supervised clinical experience.

“National Children’s Dental Health Month is an ideal opportunity to give back and support local families,” Serpa said. “Carrington College is proud to open its campus and resources to help children develop healthy oral hygiene habits that can last a lifetime.”

Learn more about Carrington College and its programs in Visalia.

Attachments