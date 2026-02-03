New Research Finds That Americans Are Letting Go of Restrictive Food Rules and Cooking for Joy Instead

DUBLIN, Calif., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2026, Americans are favoring joy, flavor, and flexibility over rigid food rules. New national research from Challenge Butter, a leading U.S. farmer-owned butter brand, shows that Americans are increasingly prioritizing enjoyment and personal choice in how they cook. In a survey of more than 2,000 U.S. adults, nearly two-thirds of Americans said they either want to eat better without restriction or aren’t changing how they eat this year at all.

For decades, the beginning of a new year has been defined by strict resolutions and discipline-driven eating. Today, Americans are rewriting that narrative, and Challenge Butter is championing a more personal approach to food that the brand calls “Culinary Individualism.”

The data from the Challenge Butter research shows that traditional food rules and “good” versus “bad” labels are losing their hold and no longer defining what Americans eat. Survey highlights include:

Reset, redefined: Roughly six in ten Americans say they either want to eat better without restriction or don’t plan to change how they eat at all in 2026, signaling a shift away from rigid and restrictive food rules.

Wellness is defined emotionally: Nearly half of Americans say many foods often considered “bad” or to be avoided are worth it because they bring comfort or reduce stress. About one-third say these foods don’t feel like rule-breaking at all, and roughly three in ten say these foods help them feel balanced, not deprived.

Flavor and quality outweigh discipline: Three in four Americans say flavor or ingredient quality matters more to them than following strict food rules.



“What we’re seeing is that people aren’t chasing perfection anymore,” says Priya Kumar, Vice President of Marketing at Challenge Dairy. “They’re making food choices that feel realistic, enjoyable, and right for their own lives.”

That real-life mindset is echoed by the dairy farming families behind Challenge Butter. Kara DeGroot, a California dairy farmer and third-generation dairy family member, says her household doesn’t approach the New Year as a reset. “For our family, food isn’t about rules—it’s about healthy, whole ingredients that nourish and replenish our bodies,” she says.

Food trends like the “buttered date” recipe, a simple snack made with a date, a thin slice of butter, and a sprinkle of flaky salt, also reflect this shift toward simple, satisfying foods that feel intentional rather than indulgent or rule-breaking. Rather than framing these choices as “cheating,” respondents describe them as normal, comforting, and sustainable.

For Challenge Butter, a brand rooted in family farming and home cooking for more than a century, this shift reinforces a clear belief: good food should meet people where they are, supporting real lives rather than rigid rules. Look for a cherished DeGroot family recipe for butter cookies along with other recipes that leave room for personal taste at challengedairy.com /recipes .

About Challenge Butter:

Challenge Dairy Products have a rich history of crafting delicious, high-quality dairy products. Since 1911, Challenge, a top butter brand nationwide, has been a mainstay in kitchens across America. Alongside a range of traditional butter sticks, Challenge offers a variety of products, including cubes, spreadable butter, whipped butter, and more.

Challenge Dairy Products is the flagship consumer brand from California Dairies Inc., the second-largest dairy cooperative in the United States. Challenge is a recognized leader in the dairy industry, known for its commitment to quality and innovation. Throughout its history, Challenge has been responsible for numerous industry firsts. Challenge works hand in hand with its network of more than 200 family-owned dairies, which are at the forefront of sustainable farming practices and ethical animal welfare.

