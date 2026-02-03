Vietnam Construction Industry Report 2025: Output Projected to Grow by 8% in 2025 and 7.1% in 2026 - Forecasts to 2029

Dublin, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (Q4 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Construction industry in Vietnam to grow by 8% in real terms in 2025 and 7.1% in 2026, supported by increasing foreign direct investment (FDI) in the country, coupled with investments in the transport and energy infrastructure sectors.

According to the Foreign Investment Agency (Ministry of Finance), the total registered FDI in the country reached VND798.7 trillion ($31.5 billion) in the first ten months of 2025, marking a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 15.6%. In November 2025, Vietnam's 15th National Assembly approved the 2026 state budget, with the total expenditure estimated at approximately VND3.2 quadrillion ($126.2 billion) and the total state budget revenue projected at nearly VND2.5 quadrillion ($98.6 billion).

However, the pace of public investment spending in the near future is likely to be impacted by several issues, including delays in site preparations, difficulties in setting fair land prices because of complicated past ownership, and ongoing changes within the government's administration.



The construction industry in Vietnam is expected to register an annual average growth of 6.8% from 2027 to 2029, supported by the government's efforts to develop housing, energy and transport infrastructure.

Growth will also be supported by the Ministry of Industry and Trade's strategy to produce 20 million tons of hydrogen annually by 2050. In June 2025, the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) approved the implementation of the revised Power Development Plan VIII (PDP8) to expand the country's energy generation capacity.

The plan targets 73,416 MW of solar power, 38,029 MW of onshore wind, and 6,000 MW of offshore wind by 2030, with offshore wind expected to exceed 17,000 MW by 2035. The revised plan also reintroduces nuclear power, with the Ninh Thuan 1 and 2 plants projected to commence operations between 2030 and 2035 at capacities of 2,000-3, 200 MW each.

In line with the plan, in late September 2025, Rosatom Energy International JSC (REIN JSC), the Russian state nuclear energy corporation, and Vietnam's Power Engineering Consulting JSC 2 (PECC2), Vietnam based power project consultant, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on constructing the Ninh Thuan 1 Nuclear Power Plant, Vietnam's first nuclear plant.

Report Scope

Historical (2020-2024) and forecast (2025-2029) valuations of the construction industry in Vietnam, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies using the analyst's critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile



4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants



6 Construction Market Data



7 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3vkl78

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.