Cynet Named a Strong Performer in 2026 Gartner Peer Insights™ “Voice of the Customer” for Endpoint Protection Platforms

BOSTON, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cynet, the unified, AI-powered cybersecurity platform, has been recognized as a Strong Performer in the 2026 Gartner Peer Insights™ “Voice of the Customer” for Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP) report. “Voice of the Customer” synthesizes Gartner Peer Insights reviews into insights for buyers of technology and services.

Vendors in the Strong Performer quadrant received strong ratings for overall experience, product capabilities, and service and support relative to the market. Cynet received an average of 4.7 out of 5 stars, with 95% of reviewers indicating a “willingness to recommend,” based on more than 34 verified customer reviews over an 18-month period ending November 30, 2025.

This was a landmark review period for Cynet, marked by the launch of its upgraded CyAI engine that continuously analyzes telemetry across all endpoints and attack surfaces to detect known and zero-day threats. CyAI currently remediates 90% of threats automatically and was instrumental in achieving industry-leading incident response metrics for Cynet and our customers.

“We believe this recognition reflects the work our team and partners have done to deliver the next generation of endpoint protection to our customers,” said Jason Magee, CEO of Cynet. “Buyers expect EPP vendors to reduce complexity, automate repeatable tasks, and improve security without adding to their workload. We believe that’s why Cynet’s unified platform wins.”

What is Cynet?

Cynet is the unified, AI-powered cybersecurity platform purpose-built for security teams and delivered by a global partner network.

The platform combines multiple cybersecurity solutions across endpoints, users, identity, networks, cloud, mobile, and SaaS for complete protection, faster response, and lower total cost of ownership. AI and 24x7 security experts come standard for fewer false positives and more peace of mind.

What is CyOps?

CyOps is Cynet’s in-house team of 24x7 security experts and threat hunters who monitor around the clock to ensure client environments are always secure. As a true AI Security Operations Center (SOC), they work together with CyAI and behavioral analytics to remediate 90% of threats automatically. While others charge add-ons or retainers, CyOps is included with all managed security services and acts as an extended security team for every organization.

Cynet Customer Reviews on Gartner Peer Insights™

“Our overall experience with Cynet has been very positive. The platform provides excellent value for money, delivering strong detection and protection capabilities without unnecessary complexity. The customer service and support teams are outstanding — responsive, knowledgeable, and always willing to go the extra mile to help resolve issues or provide guidance. Nothing ever feels like too much trouble for them, and this proactive approach has made a real difference to our security operations.” [Read the full review here]

— IT Security & Risk Manager, Media Industry

“Cynet offers a comprehensive solution for protecting devices and users. Agents can be deployed on any device (Windows, Mac, Linux, etc.) and external sources such Microsoft 365, Salesforce and Google can be connected with just a few clicks. The web console is clear, contains a lot of information, and allows for numerous configurations. The product documentation is very comprehensive, and the implementation process is simple. The agent is lightweight and does not prevent the user from working due to false positive[s].” [Read the full review here]

— IT Manager, Manufacturing Industry

Gartner, Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for Endpoint Protection Platforms, Peer Contributors, January 23, 2026.

Reviews have been edited to account for grammatical errors and readability. Read the quotes from the subhead here and here.

Gartner® and Peer Insights™ are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Cynet

Cynet’s unified, AI-powered cybersecurity platform brings together a full suite of security capabilities in a single, simple solution, backed by 24x7 SOC security experts. As a global cybersecurity company, Cynet is purpose-built to enhance protection for small-to-medium enterprises and empower partners to maximize margins while delivering world-class security. For more information, visit www.cynet.com.

Media Contact

Cynet Communications

Press@cynet.com