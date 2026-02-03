Willow By Cricbuzz Brings a Host of Updates for 2026 Cricket Season

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willow by Cricbuzz , the destination for live, streaming, and on-demand cricket in the US and Canada, today announces a host of exciting updates to kick off the 2026 cricket season, starting with the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, taking place February 7 through March 8.

Willow has entered into a partnership with YouTube, allowing fans to watch all four Team USA matches of the ICC T20 World Cup for free on YouTube. This will be the first time ever that ICC World Cup matches will be available for consumers across the US and Canada for free, on the largest global video platform. The Team USA matches will also be available for free for consumers on Willow and Cricbuzz.

In addition, Willow has partnered with Jomboy Media to introduce a creator-led alternate telecast, available on the Jomboy Media YouTube channel, designed to bring a more in-depth, personality-driven viewing experience to marquee matchups.

Beyond the four USA matches, all the ICC T20 World Cup matches will be available on Willow’s linear channel in the YouTube TV “NFL RedZone with Sports Plus” package and via Willow’s Primetime Channels service accessible from the Willow YouTube channel.



Willow by Cricbuzz is also rolling out an all-new product experience across its website, mobile apps and connected TV apps, built to be faster, deliver higher-quality video, and make it simpler for fans to access live matches, replays and highlights.

“The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup gives fans a chance to experience cricket at a true breakout moment in the U.S.,” said Todd Myers, Chief Operating Officer of Willow by Cricbuzz. “More than a decade ago, major ICC World Cup matches in the U.S. required $100-plus pay-per-view access. We helped bring the sport into an affordable monthly subscription, and now we are taking the next step by offering free access to some of the most anticipated matches of the year, alongside new creator-led programming and a viewing experience built for how fans engage with the game today.

"We're thrilled to partner with Willow by Cricbuzz to bring T20 World Cup USA cricket matches to YouTube for free, enabling our large audience of passionate sports fans the ability to engage with both the main livestream and an alternative creator-led livestream featuring Jomboy Media", said Marc Hatfield, Partnerships Manager at YouTube. "Existing & new cricket fans will have the opportunity to hear live commentary with unique perspectives that only the YouTube creator community can deliver."

Creator-Led Alternate Telecast Brings a New Viewing Experience

For the first time, Willow by Cricbuzz is introducing a creator-led alternate telecast for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, offering fans a bold new way to experience two of the tournament’s biggest matchups. Produced in partnership with Jomboy Media, the alternate telecast will be available for USA vs. India and USA vs. Pakistan and will feature a more conversational, personality-driven approach that blends live reaction, storytelling and expert cricket perspective alongside the traditional broadcast.



The alternate telecast will feature Jimmy “Jomboy” O’Brien, former England international and 2019 Cricket World Cup champion Liam Plunkett and analyst and content creator Adam Bannon, bringing a mix of humor, insight and real-time reaction to some of the most anticipated matches of the tournament.

“I discovered cricket during COVID and instantly fell in love,” said Jimmy “Jomboy” O’Brien, founder of Jomboy Media. "We're excited to create new fans in the US for baseball's older cousin."

Founded in 2017 in New York, Jomboy Media is a leading creator-led sports media company that is home to the viral “Breakdowns” video series, the three biggest baseball podcasts in the U.S. (Talkin’ Yanks, Talkin’ Baseball), and original IP like The Warehouse Games. Backed by a community of over 35 million people, the company’s creators and channels have become the go-to destinations for translating sports’ biggest moments – and just last year, the MLB took a minority stake in the company, marking the first time a pro sports league has partnered with a creator-led media company.

Jimmy O’Brien’s passion for cricket—ignited in recent years and amplified by his commentary role at the ICC 2024 T20 World Cup—has fueled the company’s growing traction in the sport, including the That’s Cricket podcast and YouTube channel (with Plunkett and Bannon), beginner guides and cross-sport content that bridges baseball fans to cricket.

Fans can watch the alternate telecast on Jomboy Media’s YouTube channel , which reaches more than 2 million subscribers.

Broad Access to USA Matches Across TV, Streaming and Digital Platforms

Cricket’s U.S. footprint continues to expand, fueled by a growing diaspora audience, increased domestic participation and heightened mainstream visibility ahead of cricket’s return to the Olympic Games at LA28. Willow by Cricbuzz’s World Cup coverage is designed to reflect that momentum by combining premium television distribution with free digital access and new programming formats aimed at attracting both dedicated fans and new audiences.

As part of its World Cup coverage, Willow by Cricbuzz will make all four guaranteed USA matches widely available across a mix of premium and free platforms in North America.

The USA matches — against India (February 7, 8:30 a.m. ET), Pakistan (February 10, 8:30 a.m. ET), the Netherlands (February 13, 8:30 a.m. ET) and Namibia (February 15, 4:30 a.m. ET) — will be distributed across:

Willow TV (English-language)

Willow 2 (Hindi-language)

Willow Sports , the company’s free ad-supported streaming (FAST) channel

, the company’s free ad-supported streaming (FAST) channel Willow by Cricbuzz’s website & app

Cricbuzz’s website & app

& app Willow by Cricbuzz’s YouTube channel

Willow by Cricbuzz’s DTC streaming service (subscription-based)



To watch the entire World Cup and more, fans can subscribe directly to Willow by Cricbuzz directly or through Amazon, YouTube Primetime Channels, Triller TV and FloSports.

Across the full tournament, all 55 matches of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will be available in English on Willow TV and the Willow website and apps, with Hindi-language coverage available on Willow 2.

About Willow by Cricbuzz

Willow by Cricbuzz is the premier destination for cricket in the United States and Canada, boasting the most comprehensive live, streaming, and on-demand cricket coverage available. Guided by its mission to make cricket globally accessible, Willow by Cricbuzz combines cricket’s rich heritage with innovative broadcasting to offer an unmatched viewing experience.

Dedicated to excellence and innovation, Willow by Cricbuzz provides cricket enthusiasts with HD-quality live streaming and extensive coverage from nearly every major cricket board and tournament worldwide.

Willow by Cricbuzz’s TV network is also available through top providers such as DISH, Sling, Fios, Spectrum, Xfinity, Optimum, DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream, Fubo and Yupp TV, and also offers a dedicated streaming app available on all major CTV devices, including Apple TV, Roku, Samsung Smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, Android TV, Chromecast, Google TV, and more, ensuring fans never miss a moment of the action.

Explore the ultimate cricket experience at www.willow.tv .

About Jomboy Media

Founded by Jimmy “Jomboy” O’Brien in 2017 with co-founder Jake Storiale, Jomboy Media has become the leading independent sports media brand, growing a hyper-engaged community of sports fans with fun and culturally relevant audio and video content.



Home to several of the world’s most highly rated baseball shows and the regularly viral “Breakdown” video series, Jomboy Media programming builds community with an approach that makes viewers and listeners feel understood, appreciated and catered to — while consistently pushing creative boundaries. A prime example is completely original Jomboy Media IP, “Warehouse Games” — a novel sports league modeled after backyard games of years past.

Through content that lives on audio feeds, digital video platforms, television screens or anywhere else, Jomboy Media is building a community that makes daily sports and entertainment banter a little more fun.

