Power Predictions Strategic Intelligence Report 2026: Explore the Top 20 Themes Across AI, Big Data, Blockchain, Cloud, Cybersecurity, the Internet of Things (IoT), the Metaverse, and Robotics

Dublin, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Power Predictions 2026 - Strategic Intelligence" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In this report, we identify the top 20 themes that will impact the power sector in 2026. For each theme, we offer a series of predictions, identify winners and losers, and point you to further reading.
We classify our top themes for 2026 into four groups. The major technology themes impacting the power sector in 2026 will be artificial intelligence (AI), big data, blockchain, cloud, cybersecurity, the Internet of Things (IoT), the metaverse, and robotics.
The major industry themes impacting the power sector in 2026 will be electric vehicles, energy storage, energy transition, hydrogen, nuclear, renewable energy, smart grid, carbon emissions, and distributed generation.
The major macroeconomic theme impacting the power sector in 2026 will be geopolitics and tariffs. The major environmental, social, and governance (ESG) theme impacting the power sector in 2026 will be ESG-environmental.
Report Scope
- The report covers the top 20 themes that will impact the power industry in 2026.
- It provides predictions with respect to technology theme, macroeconomic theme, industry theme, and ESG theme in the power sector.
- The report covers the top themes that includes artificial intelligence, big data, blockchain, cloud, cybersecurity, the internet of things, the metaverse, robotics, electric vehicles, energy storage, energy transition, hydrogen, nuclear, renewable energy, smart grid, carbon emissions, distributed generation, geopolitics, tariffs, and ESG-environmental.
- It provides an overview of deal trends, published patents and job trends for each theme.
- The report identifies winners and losers with respect to themes of power predictions 2026.
- It discusses about the impact and significance of each theme on power sector in the coming years.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. 2025 Theme Map
3. Artificial Intelligence
4. Big Data
5. Blockchain
6. Cloud
7. Cybersecurity
8. Internet of Things
9. Metaverse
10. Robotics
11. Electric Vehicles
12. Energy Storage
13. Energy Transition
14. Hydrogen
15. Nuclear
16. Renewable Energy
17. Smart Grid
18. Carbon Emissions
19. Distributed Generation
20. Geopolitics
21. Tariffs
22. ESG-Environmental
23. Glossary
24. Further Reading
25. Thematic Research Methodology
26. About the Analyst
Companies Featured
- Duke Energy
- Enel
- Iberdrola
- Orsted
- Vattenfall
- SSE
- Southern Company
- RWE
- CenterPoint Energy
- Electricite de France
- NextEra Energy
- E.ON
- Edidon International
- ENGIE
- EnBW
- Southern Company
- JERA
- AES
- Avangrid
- Hydro-Quebec
- Rosatom
- SSE
- Eversource Energy
- PSE&G
- Alliant Energy
- Dominion Energy
- Gazprom
- China General Nuclear Power Corporation
- Korea Electric Power Corporation
- Sempra Energy
- EDP
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mfisn3
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.