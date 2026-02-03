Power Predictions Strategic Intelligence Report 2026: Explore the Top 20 Themes Across AI, Big Data, Blockchain, Cloud, Cybersecurity, the Internet of Things (IoT), the Metaverse, and Robotics

Dublin, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Power Predictions 2026 - Strategic Intelligence" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In this report, we identify the top 20 themes that will impact the power sector in 2026. For each theme, we offer a series of predictions, identify winners and losers, and point you to further reading.



We classify our top themes for 2026 into four groups. The major technology themes impacting the power sector in 2026 will be artificial intelligence (AI), big data, blockchain, cloud, cybersecurity, the Internet of Things (IoT), the metaverse, and robotics.



The major industry themes impacting the power sector in 2026 will be electric vehicles, energy storage, energy transition, hydrogen, nuclear, renewable energy, smart grid, carbon emissions, and distributed generation.



The major macroeconomic theme impacting the power sector in 2026 will be geopolitics and tariffs. The major environmental, social, and governance (ESG) theme impacting the power sector in 2026 will be ESG-environmental.



Report Scope

The report covers the top 20 themes that will impact the power industry in 2026.

It provides predictions with respect to technology theme, macroeconomic theme, industry theme, and ESG theme in the power sector.

The report covers the top themes that includes artificial intelligence, big data, blockchain, cloud, cybersecurity, the internet of things, the metaverse, robotics, electric vehicles, energy storage, energy transition, hydrogen, nuclear, renewable energy, smart grid, carbon emissions, distributed generation, geopolitics, tariffs, and ESG-environmental.

It provides an overview of deal trends, published patents and job trends for each theme.

The report identifies winners and losers with respect to themes of power predictions 2026.

It discusses about the impact and significance of each theme on power sector in the coming years.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. 2025 Theme Map



3. Artificial Intelligence



4. Big Data



5. Blockchain



6. Cloud



7. Cybersecurity



8. Internet of Things



9. Metaverse



10. Robotics



11. Electric Vehicles



12. Energy Storage



13. Energy Transition



14. Hydrogen



15. Nuclear



16. Renewable Energy



17. Smart Grid



18. Carbon Emissions



19. Distributed Generation



20. Geopolitics



21. Tariffs



22. ESG-Environmental



23. Glossary



24. Further Reading



25. Thematic Research Methodology



26. About the Analyst

