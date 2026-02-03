Kyivstar Group Ltd. Announces Closing of Secondary Offering of Common Shares

KYIV, Ukraine and NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kyivstar Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: KYIV; KYIVW) (the “Company”), Ukraine’s leading digital operator, is pleased to announce the closing of a secondary public offering of 14,375,000 of its common shares (the “Offering”), at a public offering price of USD 10.50 per share. The Offering, which was over-subscribed by 5 times, closed on February 2, 2026, and included Kyivstar shares held by VEON Amsterdam B.V., the principal shareholder of the Company, and 400,000 common shares held by certain other selling shareholders.

“I want to thank international investors for their continued interest in Kyivstar. This successful offering demonstrates once again that there is investor demand for innovative, well-run Ukrainian companies like Kyivstar already today,” said Kyivstar Group President Oleksandr Komarov. “We look forward to the next stages of Kyivstar’s journey as a public company. We also remain committed to working towards our goal of making it possible for people in Ukraine, to have the chance to invest in Kyivstar and be part of the Kyivstar story.”

Following the Offering, VEON’s ownership of Kyivstar Group Ltd. now stands at 83.6%.

The Offering included the exercise in full of the underwriters’ option to purchase an additional 1,875,000 common shares.

Morgan Stanley, Barclays, Cantor and Rothschild & Co. acted as joint booking-running managers and as representatives of the underwriters for the Offering. Benchmark, a StoneX Company and Northland Capital Markets acted as co-managers for the Offering.

Further information on the Offering

The Offering was made pursuant to a registration statement on Form F-1 which was filed on January 28, 2026 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), and declared effective on January 29, 2026, and the accompanying prospectus. A final prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the Offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the Offering may also be obtained from:

About Kyivstar Group Ltd.

Kyivstar Group Ltd. is a Nasdaq-listed holding company that operates JSC Kyivstar, Ukraine’s leading digital operator and the first Ukrainian company to list on a U.S. stock exchange. Kyivstar’s companies provide a broad range of connectivity and digital services, including mobile and fixed-line voice and data, ride-hailing, e-health, digital TV, and enterprise solutions such as Big Data, cloud, and cybersecurity.

Together with VEON, Kyivstar intends to invest USD 1 billion in Ukraine between 2023-2027, through investments in infrastructure, technological development and strategic acquisitions, as well as charitable donations for social projects. For more information, please visit https://investors.kyivstar.ua.

Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to, among other things, the timing of the closing of the Offering. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and performance to differ materially from those expressed by such statements, including risks relating to the timing of the closing of the Offering , among others discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” included in the registration statement on Form F-1 filed by Kyivstar with the SEC on January 28, 2026, as amended and supplemented from time to time, and in any other subsequent filings with the SEC by Kyivstar Group. The forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this release and Kyivstar disclaims any obligation to update them, except as required by applicable laws.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

