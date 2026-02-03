Sweden Construction Industry Report 2025: Following a Contraction of 2.6%, Output is Projected to Grow at an AAGR of 4.2% Between 2026-2029, Driven by Investments in Electricity and Renewable Energy

Dublin, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sweden Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (H2 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The construction industry in Sweden is expected to have contracted by 2.6% in real terms in 2025, owing to falling building permits, rising construction material costs, and rising energy prices.

Residential construction sector remained the most affected sector, owing to low investor confidence, with significant year-on-year (Y-o-Y) declines in building permits. According to Statistiska Central Byran (SCB), the total number of building permits approved fell by 9.3% YoY in Q3 2025, preceded by a Y-o-Y decline of 0.4% in Q2 and a growth of 10.9% in Q1 2025.

The construction industry's value add fell by 3.7% YoY in Q3 2025, preceded by a Y-o-Y decline of 4.6% in Q2 and 6.7% in Q1 2025, according to the SCB. Moreover, the country's unfavourable economic climate is expected to cause delays, cancellations, and cost overruns in major construction projects. In April 2025, Trafikverket, Sweden's infrastructure manager cancelled the procurement process for contracts in Vagnharad and Skavsta located on the Sweden's East Link project (Ostlanken).



The analyst expects the construction industry in Sweden to recover at an average annual rate of 4.2% from 2026 to 2029, driven by investments in electricity transmission, and renewable energy projects. The government aims to produce 65% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030 and achieve 100% fossil-free electricity production by 2040.

In line with this, in September 2025, Sweden's government announced a plan to provide loans worth SEK220 billion ($21 billion) to companies to build nuclear reactors in the Scandinavian country. Government also plans to construct two new nuclear reactors by 2035 and 10 new reactors by 2045. The industry's growth over the forecast period will also be supported by the government's Grid Development Plan for 2024-2033, launched by Svenska kraftnat, Sweden's state-owned electricity transmission operator, in February 2024.

Under the plan, the government aims to construct 1,500km of new transmission lines and 30 substations by 2033, alongside upgrades to over 2,500km of existing lines and nearly half of the country's substations. In another boost to the industry, in October 2024, the government announced the National Infrastructure Plan (2026-2037), under which, the government plans to invest SEK354 billion ($33.5 billion) for road infrastructure projects and SEK210 billion ($19.9 billion) for rail infrastructure maintenance by 2037.



