Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market to Reach US$ 19.72 Billion by 2032 Driven by Aging Population, Rising Chronic Disease Burden, and Advances in Anti-VEGF Therapies | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global age-related macular degeneration market was valued at 11.31 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 19.72 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2025 to 2032.

Geographically, North America and Europe account for the largest share of AMD cases due to their larger aging populations and better access to diagnostics. In the Asia-Pacific region, the prevalence of AMD is growing rapidly due to factors such as augmented life expectancy, changing lifestyles, and growing awareness of the disease. Current AMD treatment alternatives are primarily focused on the "wet" form of the disease, which is more severe but less common than the "dry" form. Drugs such as Eylea and Lucentis, which inhibit the growth of new blood vessels in the retina, dominate the market. However, there is a rising demand for treatments for "dry" AMD, which currently has no approved therapies.

Demographic Shift and Chronic Disease Rise Propel Growth in AMD Treatment Market

One of the major drivers of the global market is the aging population worldwide. With advancements in healthcare and improvements in living conditions, the global population is experiencing a significant expansion in life expectancy. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the global population of people aged 60 years and older is anticipated to reach 2 billion by 2050. As individuals age, the risk of developing AMD significantly increases, leading to a higher prevalence of the condition.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that approximately 1.8 million people in the United States alone have AMD, and this number is estimated to grow to about 3 million by 2020. Furthermore, the prevalence of AMD is anticipated to rise due to the aging population and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, which is a risk factor for AMD.

This demographic change and the associated increase in the prevalence of AMD are driving the demand for effective treatments, diagnostic tools, and therapies, thereby fueling the growth of the market. Pharmaceutical companies and healthcare providers are focusing on developing innovative treatments and investing in research and development to address the growing burden of AMD.

Next-Generation Therapies and Diagnostic Tools Boost AMD Market Prospects Worldwide

Another significant driver of the global AMD market is the continuous technological advancements and innovation in the diagnosis and treatment of AMD. The development of advanced imaging techniques, such as optical coherence tomography (OCT) and fundus autofluorescence (FAF), has revolutionized the early detection and diagnosis of AMD. These imaging techniques allow healthcare professionals to determine and monitor the progression of the disease with high precision.

Also, the emergence of innovative therapies, such as anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (anti-VEGF) drugs, has revolutionized the treatment terrain for the age-related macular degeneration market. These drugs have shown promising results in slowing down the progression of the disease and preserving vision in patients with neovascular AMD.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), advancements in technology have the potential to decrease the global burden of vision impairment, including AMD. Early diagnosis and prompt treatment can significantly enhance patient outcomes and quality of life. These advancements have boosted the growth of the global Age-related macular degeneration market by creating a favorable environment for the development and adoption of new treatment alternatives and diagnostic tools.

Moreover, ongoing research and development activities are concentrating on gene therapies, regenerative medicine, and other novel approaches, which hold great promise for future management in the global age-related macular degeneration market.

Eylea Emerges as Top Choice in Age-Related Macular Degeneration Treatment

Eylea (aflibercept), a drug marketed by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, has appeared as a significant contributor to the market, accounting for more than 51.73% of the revenue. This signifies a dominant market share and positions Eylea as a leading treatment alternative for AMD.

Several factors have contributed to Eylea's success. Firstly, clinical trials have demonstrated the drug's efficacy in treating both wet AMD and diabetic macular edema, which has expanded its usage among healthcare providers. Secondly, its favorable dosing schedule, requiring less frequent injections compared to other drugs, has enhanced patient compliance.

The substantial age-related macular degeneration market share of Eylea highlights the significant role of innovation in the pharmaceutical industry. However, the market dominance also raises questions about the level of competition and diversity in AMD treatment alternatives. As such, ongoing research and development in this space remain crucial to address these concerns and ensure better outcomes for AMD patients.

Lifestyle Choices Significantly Impact AMD Risk in North American Populations

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is a leading cause of blindness worldwide, and its prevalence varies across regions. Surprisingly, North America shows a significantly higher prevalence of AMD compared to other regions, sparking research to understand the underlying factors. Recent studies have shed light on two prominent risk factors related to AMD in North America: smoking and obesity. The findings reveal a 43% augmented risk of AMD in smokers and a 37% increased risk in individuals with obesity, aligning with previous research highlighting these lifestyle factors as major contributors to AMD risk.

The reasons behind this higher prevalence in the North American age-related macular degeneration market are not entirely clear, but it is speculated that the higher prevalence of smoking and obesity in this region plays a role. Conversely, the study also uncovered that a higher intake of fruits and vegetables was related to a reduced risk of AMD, likely due to the presence of antioxidants and beneficial nutrients.

Notably, the United States exhibits the highest prevalence of AMD globally, with more than 8% of Americans aged 50 and older affected, compared to lower rates in Europeans and East Asians. This high prevalence is attributed to various factors, including genetics, diet, smoking, and exposure to ultraviolet light.

Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Major Players:

Novartis

Roche/Genentech

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Bayer

Allergan (now part of AbbVie)

Pfizer

Iveric bio

Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Graybug Vision

Kodiak Sciences

Alimera Sciences

Santen Pharmaceutical

Other Prominent Players

Key Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

Eylea

Lucentis

Beovu

By Disease Type

Wet AMD

Dry AMD

By End Users

Hospital Pharmacies

Pharmacies

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

