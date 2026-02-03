WaveMaker Selected as Winner in the Juniper Research Future Digital Awards for Telco Innovation 2026

PLANO, TX, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WaveMaker, a leading AI code generation platform provider for enterprise-grade web and mobile applications, today announced that its WaveXD 5G-integrated application marketplace was named a Network API Solution Innovation Gold Winner in the Juniper Research Future Digital Awards for Telco Innovation 2026. The awards recognize the industry’s most forward-thinking companies in roaming, messaging, networks, and fraud prevention.

Award entries are initially assessed by a Juniper Research analyst panel, which then draws up a shortlist of potential winners based on a number of criteria including, product innovation, features and benefits, partnerships, certification and compliance, and future business prospects.

The shortlists are then assessed and scored according to a rigorous set of criteria and verified by a team of experts with winners confirmed by the Juniper Research judging panel.

WaveXD provides ready-to-use prefab components that simplify use of 5G-driven features in a variety of applications - from financial fraud prevention to asset monitoring to on-demand quality-of-service boost. Features include:

Lego®-like usability with consumer-grade styling for web and mobile

Pre-wired with 5G Network APIs from Nokia and other leading providers

Optimized for directly embedding in an application

Out-of-the-box REST API integrations such as error-checking, masking and styling

Under-the-hood high performance Angular and React Native code

“2026 promises to be the year in which programmable connectivity gets embedded inside localized b2b software applications" said Vikram Srivats, Head of Agentic Product Experience at WaveMaker. Adding that, "Innovations like WaveXD, the world's first network API-integrated prefabricated app marketplace for 5G-inside applications, are a compelling springboard for businesses and development teams that are still waiting to get started."

For more information about WaveXD, please visit www.wavemaker.com/wavexd.

About WaveMaker

WaveMaker offers an open standards, AI-powered, modern acceleration platform for professional developers building high-stakes, custom applications and platforms. As the industry’s only Java-based full-stack developer platform that generates real code, has zero lock-in, and uses a developer seat licensing model, customers love WaveMaker for its flexibility, low risk, and low TCO. Headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area and with customers in 17 countries, WaveMaker powers large enterprises and ISVs who are building API-driven, consumer-scale, enterprise-grade web and mobile applications and software platforms.

For more information, visit www.wavemaker.com or follow @WaveMaker on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Juniper Research

Juniper Research is a global tech strategist firm providing research, data, and forecasting across the fintech, telecoms, and IoT sectors. For over 20 years, Juniper Research has delivered actionable insights that help industry leaders navigate disruption, seize opportunities, and make confident strategic decisions. www.juniperresearch.com