South Korea Construction Industry Report 2025: Output to Grow at an AAGR of 2.8% Between 2026-2029 Following a Contraction of 9.1% in 2025, Driven by Transport, Housing, and Semiconductor Projects

Dublin, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Korea Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (Q4 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



South Korean construction industry to shrink by 9.1% in real terms in 2025, owing to a sluggish housing market, coupled with falling building permits. The total value of construction completed declined by 17% year-on-year (YoY) in the first nine months of 2025.

In terms of segmentation, the value of civil engineering works completed fell by 13.2%, while the value of building construction completed decreased by 18.2% during the same period, according to the Korean Statistical Information Service (KOSIS). According to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport's August 2025 housing statistics, the number of unsold homes nationwide after completion stood at 27,584 units as of the end of August 2025, a 1.9% increase from the previous month, which stood at 27,057 units.

Growth is also affected by political uncertainty caused by the change in presidency, coupled with the tariffs introduced by US President Donald Trump's. This weakened the business confidence, potentially leading to delays or the cessation of construction activities.



Over the remainder of the forecast period, the South Korean construction industry is expected to register an annual average growth rate of 2.8% from 2026 to 2029, supported by investments in transport, housing, and semiconductor projects, coupled with the government's target to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. Growth will also be supported by the government's 11th Basic Plan for Electricity Supply and Demand (2024-2038), under which the government aims to increase renewable energy capacity to 121.9GW by 2038, compared to 30GW in 2023.

In early November 2025, the government announced a plan to invest KRW10.1 trillion ($7.5 billion) to support the construction of industrial projects and integrate AI in the manufacturing and pharmaceutical industries. In another boost to the industry's output, in September 2025, the national budget for 2026 was presented to the cabinet outlining a spending of KRW728 trillion ($542.2 billion); this marks an 8.1% increase from the KRW673 trillion ($501.2 billion) budget for 2025.

Report Scope

Historical (2020-2024) and forecast (2025-2029) valuations of the construction industry in South Korea, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies using the analyst's critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile



4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants



6 Construction Market Data



7 Appendix



