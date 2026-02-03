Mexico Construction Industry Report 2025: Despite Economic Uncertainty, Output to Recover at an AAGR of 2.6% Between 2026 and 2029, Following a Contraction of 3.6% in 2025

Dublin, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mexico Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (Q4 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The construction industry in Mexico is estimated to have shrunk by 3.6% in real terms in 2025, defined by fractured US-Mexican relations unsettling investors, weaker remittances flows, and elevated building material costs.

According to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), the construction industry's value-add declined by 4.7% year-on-year (YoY) in Q3 2025, preceded by YoY declines of 2.2% in Q2 2025 and 1.4% in Q1 2025. According to the INEGI, the gross fixed investment on buildings fell by 6.7% YoY in the first nine months of 2025, preceded by an annual growth of 3.2% in 2025.

Despite economic uncertainty, Mexico's construction industry is expected to recover at an annual average growth rate of 2.6% between 2026 and 2029, supported by investments in energy and transport infrastructure projects, in line with the government's plan to invest MXN1.2 trillion ($60.1 billion) to develop 5,645km of railway line across 24 states by 2030.

Rising foreign direct investment (FDI) in the country will also support the industry's output over the coming quarters. According to the Minister of Economy, FDI grew 15% YoY in the first nine months of 2025. Additionally, in November 2025, the Government of the State of Mexico announced the development of six new industrial parks with a total investment of MXN3.5 billion ($175.3 million).

Growth will also be supported by the National Electric System Strengthening and Expansion Plan 2025-30, announced in April 2025. The plan includes an investment of MXN624.6 billion ($31.3 billion) to add 29.1GW of new electricity generation capacity. It will fund 158 transmission projects and complete 42,221 electrification projects by 2030.



Report Scope

Historical (2020-2024) and forecast (2025-2029) valuations of the construction industry in Mexico, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies using the analyst's critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile



4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants



6 Construction Market Data



7 Appendix



