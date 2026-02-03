INE Releases Top 5 Training Trends of 2026

Cary, NC, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INE, a global provider of networking and cybersecurity training and certifications, today released its Top 5 Training Trends of 2026, highlighting how organizations are rethinking IT, cybersecurity, and AI training to better prepare teams for evolving technologies and threats.

As enterprises adopt more advanced tools across networking, cloud, security, and AI, the gap between technology capabilities and workforce readiness continues to widen. Organizations are increasingly prioritizing training models that build practical, job-ready skills and scale across teams rather than focusing solely on individual certifications.

“The biggest risk organizations face in 2026 isn’t a lack of tools—it’s a lack of readiness,” said Lindsey Rinehart, Chief Executive Officer at INE. “Training must evolve to prepare defenders and operators who understand how systems connect, how AI is used, and how to respond when things break.”

INE’s Top 5 Training Trends for 2026

1. Training Shifts From Certifications to Job Readiness

While certifications remain valuable, employers are increasingly prioritizing demonstrated, job-ready skills. Training programs are being designed around real roles—such as SOC analysts, cloud defenders, and AI-enabled operators—ensuring learners can perform day-to-day responsibilities from day one.

How INE is addressing this:

INE learning paths are designed by instructors who have worked in the roles they teach and understand real-world expectations. Training emphasizes hands-on labs and practical scenarios, enabling learners to apply skills directly in operational environments—not just understand theory.

2. AI Literacy Becomes Mandatory Across IT Roles

AI is no longer limited to specialized teams. In 2026, professionals across IT, networking, and security must understand how AI-powered tools function, how decisions are made, and where human oversight is required. AI literacy is becoming a foundational skill for safe and effective operations.

How INE is addressing this:

INE is expanding AI-focused content across its learning paths in 2026, including new modules and courses that reflect how AI is used in real environments. Recent additions include Offensive AI: Generative AI for Pentesters in the eJPT learning path, AI in Automation within the ENAUTO learning path, and a new AI in the SOC course currently in development for the eSOC learning path.

3. Cross-Training Replaces Siloed Learning Paths

Modern environments demand shared understanding across networking, cloud, security, and automation. Organizations are investing in cross-training to reduce operational blind spots, improve collaboration, and close the gaps attackers exploit.

How INE is addressing this:

INE’s subscription-based training model provides access to content across cybersecurity, networking, cloud, data science, and AI. This approach enables professionals and teams to build cross-domain understanding and break out of traditional role-based silos.

4. Enterprise Training Programs Scale Beyond Individuals

Training strategies are shifting from individual development to organizational capability. Team-based learning, shared labs, and standardized training programs help enterprises build consistent skills across regions and roles, improving resilience and response.

How INE is addressing this:

INE Training for Teams is designed to support whole-team upskilling through skill assessments, curated training playlists, and cross-domain learning. These capabilities help IT and security leaders align training with organizational priorities and scale readiness across teams.

5. Training Skills Gaps Become a Strategic Risk

As technology evolves faster than hiring pipelines, skills gaps are increasingly viewed as a strategic risk. Organizations are treating upskilling and reskilling as core risk-mitigation strategies, on par with technology investments themselves.

How INE is addressing this:

INE provides skill assessments and training playlists that help organizations identify gaps and prioritize learning. This enables teams to focus training efforts where they matter most and measure progress as environments and requirements change.

“Defenders aren’t defined by job titles—they’re defined by readiness,” Rinehart added. “Organizations that invest in continuous, cross-domain training are better equipped to adapt, respond, and reduce risk as environments change.”

INE’s Year of the Defender initiative reflects this shift, emphasizing training as a continuous capability that strengthens teams, closes skills gaps, and prepares organizations to respond effectively under real-world conditions.

To learn more about how organizations can build job-ready, defender-focused training programs for 2026 and beyond, visit ine.com.

