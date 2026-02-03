Saudi Arabia Construction Industry Report 2025: Output to Register an AAGR of 5.2% Between 2026-2029 Following Growth of 4% in 2025 - Rising FDI and World Cup 2034 Preparations Accelerate Investments

Dublin, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (Q4 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The construction industry in Saudi Arabia is estimated to have grown in real terms by 4% in 2025, supported by increasing foreign investments in the renewable energy and manufacturing sectors.

According to the General Authority for Statistics (GaStat), the Saudi construction industry's value-add rose by 2.8% year-on-year (YoY) in the third quarter of 2025, preceded by YoY growths of 5.4% in Q2 and 4.2% in Q1 2025. Similarly, the total value of real estate loans from banks grew by 10.8% YoY in Q3 2025, preceded by a YoY growth of 14.5% in Q2 and 14.9% in Q1 2025, according to the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA).



The Saudi Arabian construction industry is expected to register an average annual growth of 5.2% from 2026 to 2029, supported by rising foreign direct investment (FDI) in the country, coupled with investments in preparation for the FIFA World Cup 2034 event. Saudi Arabia has attracted a total of SAR22.8 billion ($6.1 billion) worth FDI in Q2 2025, an increase of 14.5% compared to the same quarter of 2024, according to the Gastat.

The construction industry's growth in 2026 will also be supported by investments as part of the 2026 Budget, which was approved in December 2025. The budget includes a total expenditure of SAR1.3 trillion ($346.7 billion) and revenues of approximately SAR1.2 trillion ($306.7 billion). Some major allocations under Saudi Arabia's 2026 budget include SAR259 billion ($69.1 billion) for healthcare and social development sector, SAR202 billion ($53.9 billion) for the education sector, and SAR35 billion ($9.3 billion) for the infrastructure and transportation sector.



