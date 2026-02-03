Wichita & Affiliated Tribes Select CasinoTrac™ Management System for Sugar Creek Casino

MINNETONKA, Minn., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Table Trac, Inc. (OTCQX: TBTC) announced today that the Wichita & Affiliated Tribes have selected the CasinoTrac™ casino management system for Sugar Creek Casino, located in Hinton, Oklahoma.

“We are excited to launch this new partnership with CasinoTrac,” Jessica Morris, General Manager of Sugar Creek Casino. “After careful evaluation, CasinoTrac stood out for their proven technology, strong industry reputation, and commitment to customer support. Their system will enhance our operational efficiency, strengthen accountability, and support our ongoing mission to provide a secure, high-quality experience for both our guests and our team members.”

“This partnership with CasinoTrac represents an important step forward for Sugar Creek Casino,” said Kara Lehman, Assistant General Manager. “Their innovative solutions and deep understanding of tribal casino operations will allow us to strengthen our internal controls, improve efficiency, and better support our continued growth and success.”

“We are proud to partner with the Wichita and Affiliated Tribes to support their operations at Sugar Creek Casino,” said Randy Gilbert, Chief Executive Officer of Table Trac, Inc. “Sugar Creek Casino has rapidly grown into the premier entertainment destination in Western Oklahoma, and we are honored to be a trusted technology partner supporting that continued success.”

About Table Trac, Inc.

Founded in 1995, Table Trac, Inc. designs, develops and sells casino management systems. CasinoTrac is currently operating in casinos across 13 countries including the United States, Central and South America, the Caribbean, and Australia. More information is available at http://www.tabletrac.com/ .

