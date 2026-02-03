Chowbus Introduces AI Digital Marketing Feature for North American Restaurants; Limited-Time $600 Ad Credit Available

CHICAGO, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chowbus, a technology service provider with over a decade of experience in the North American restaurant industry, recently announced the launch of its new AI Digital Marketing feature. The feature is designed to help restaurant owners manage advertising and online reviews more efficiently through a single, integrated system.

For many restaurant operators in North America, marketing remains a daily operational challenge. Common issues include managing paid advertisements on Google and Yelp, responding to customer reviews in a timely manner, and switching between multiple platforms to handle advertising, orders, and store profiles. Chowbus developed AI Digital Marketing to address these practical needs and help merchants simplify day-to-day marketing tasks.

To support the launch, Chowbus is offering a limited-time promotion: merchants who sign up during the campaign period can receive up to $600 in Google and Yelp advertising credits for their first month.

Three Core Capabilities

1. AI-Assisted Advertising Management

Merchants can create and manage Google and Yelp ads within the system without working with a separate advertising agency. The feature supports ad creation, keyword selection, budget allocation, and real-time performance tracking through a centralized dashboard.

2. Centralized Review Management

Google and Yelp reviews are automatically synced into one interface. Based on the content of each review, the AI generates response suggestions with selectable tones such as friendly, upbeat, or elegant, helping merchants respond more efficiently.

3. Integrated Advertising and Operations

The AI Digital Marketing feature is deeply integrated with the Chowbus system. Merchants can manage store profiles, update business hours, and view advertising data alongside order data without switching between platforms.

With more than ten years of industry experience and over 10,000 merchants served, Chowbus continues to expand its technology offerings to support restaurant operations in North America.

About Chowbus

Chowbus is a technology service provider offering an integrated ecosystem that includes POS solutions, delivery integration, and AI-powered tools for restaurants across North America.

For more information or to sign up, click here .

Media Contact

Company: Chowbus, Inc.

Email: marketing@chowbus.com

Website: https://www.chowbus.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a34abbae-21e3-4543-afa0-eeac9f196f91