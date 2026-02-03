Panama Construction Industry Report 2025: Output to Grow at an AAGR of 5.2% Between 2026-2029, Driven by Investments in Energy, Residential and Transport Infrastructure Projects

Dublin, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Panama Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (H2 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The construction industry in Panama is estimated to have recorded growth of 2.9% in 2025, supported by investment in transport infrastructure projects, commercial, sanitation, and energy sectors.

According to the National Institute of Statistics and Census (INEC), the construction industry's value-add grew by 2% in the first half of 2025, preceded by an annual growth of 6.4% in 2024. In October 2025, Panama signed a loan agreement valued at $350 million with the Inter-American Development Bank to finance its 2025 State Budget (January 1, 2025, to December 31, 2025) and strengthen the Social Security Fund's pension system.

This announcement followed the Panama's ministerial cabinet approval of the government's draft budget proposal for 2026 totaling $34.9 billion in July 2025. Minister of Economy and Finance reported that the non-financial public sector debt is estimated to fall to 3.5% of GDP in 2026, down from 4% in 2025 and 7.35% in 2024.

Furthermore, in August 2025, the Panama Canal Authority presented the budget of Panama Canal for fiscal year 2026 to the Cabinet Council, amounting to $5.2 billion, covering the period from October 1, 2025, to September 30, 2026. The budget includes future investments with a focus on water sustainability through the Rio Indio Lake project, management of the traditional and western watersheds, and the sustainable and competitive operation of the canal.



Over the remainder of the forecast period, the construction industry is expected to grow at an average annual rate of 5.2% from 2026 to 2029, supported by investments in energy projects, residential and transport infrastructure projects, coupled with governments target for at least 20% of national consumption to come from renewable sources such as solar and wind by 2030.

The government also aims to increase the share of renewables in the electricity mix to 70% by 2050. In September 2025, the Panama Canal Authority (ACP) announced an ambitious investment plan for the next ten years, with the aim of strengthening its strategic role in global trade and ensuring its sustainability. The plan involves an estimated investment of $8 billion in strategic projects in four sectors: water availability; the construction of a pipeline for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); a road connecting both Atlantic and Pacific coasts, as well as the construction of terminals built on either coast. Construction of the dam will be started in 2027 and is scheduled to be completed by 2032.

The energy corridor includes the construction of a 76km gas pipeline and two maritime terminals that will allow up to 2.5 million barrels of energy products to be transported per day, connecting the Atlantic and Pacific coasts. Additionally, in September 2025, government undertake the construction of the Port of Corozal, which is currently in Contracting phase. The project involves integration of logistics platform with transport infrastructures like road and rail, is scheduled to start construction in 2028.

