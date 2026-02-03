Structural Silver Deficit Drives Capital Rotation to Rapid-Production Assets

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USANewsGroup.com News Commentary — Global markets entering 2026 confront a structural imbalance where silver faces its fifth consecutive year of supply deficit[1]. Industrial consumption continues outpacing mine production. This tightening supply picture extends beyond precious metals. Critical mineral supply chains face intensifying strategic pressure[2]. Governments are prioritizing domestic processing capacity and international partnerships to reduce dependencies. Capital is rotating decisively toward companies capable of converting existing assets into immediate production. Investors are focusing on Americore Resources Corp. (TSXV: AMCO) (OTCQB: AMCOF), Mako Mining (TSXV: MKO) (OTCQX: MAKOF), Almonty Industries (NASDAQ: ALM) (TSX: AII), Doubleview Gold (TSXV: DBG) (OTCQB: DBLVF), and Elemental Royalty (NASDAQ: ELE) (TSXV: ELE) positioned at critical commercial inflection points.

Institutional positioning reflects this reorientation. A University of Queensland study confirms the global mining industry has become a brownfield industry[3], with capital now flowing primarily into existing mine infrastructure rather than speculative greenfield discoveries. Brownfield restarts deliver production timelines 50% to 70% faster than greenfield projects[4] by leveraging pre-existing permits and infrastructure, creating a structural advantage for companies with historic stockpiles, near-term processing pathways, or assets approaching commercial validation.

Americore Resources Corp. (TSXV: AMCO) (OTCQB: AMCOF) is advancing a strategic initiative at its Trinity Silver Project in Nevada that could unlock near-term cash flow in today's ~$100 silver market. The company announced it is evaluating options to monetize historic surface stockpiles that potentially contain approximately 400,000 ounces of silver in oxide material and 365,000 ounces in sulphide material, material that is already mined and sitting at surface without the typical delays associated with starting new mining operations.

The timing matters because silver prices have surged past $100 per ounce, making previously marginal stockpiles economically interesting. Americore is reviewing two processing pathways: off-site toll processing that could enable rapid monetization with limited capital requirements, or construction of an on-site pilot plant offering greater control over recoveries and long-term scalability. The company plans reverse circulation drilling, backhoe trenching, and metallurgical testing to confirm grades and optimize processing methods, with results expected to guide processing decisions and economic evaluations.

"Evaluating the monetization of historic stockpiles is a highly strategic move," stated Jeff Poloni, CEO of Americore. "It provides potential near-term value, delivers critical metallurgical insights, and helps accelerate Trinity toward a PEA."

The Trinity Project sits in Pershing County, Nevada, just 23 miles from Lovelock, in an area with established infrastructure and proven silver production history. Between 1987 and 1988, U.S. Borax mined over one million tons from the historic Trinity pit and produced approximately five million ounces of silver through heap-leach operations, proving the district can generate real metal.

Americore has been aggressively expanding its land position over the past several months, which matters because controlling more prospective ground means more potential ounces. The company now controls approximately 22,700 acres through direct staking and a strategic option agreement with Primus Resources for claims that returned grab samples as high as 1,690 grams per tonne silver. This expansion means the company now controls all ground covered by a 2012 historic resource estimate that tripled the resource base to 36 million ounces of silver equivalent.

The company recently completed a drone magnetometer survey covering 312 line kilometers to map structural trends, with results expected to support upcoming drill targeting. Near-term exploration plans include drilling 5 to 10 core holes twinning historic drillholes to verify data and provide fresh material for metallurgical testing, followed by step-out drilling toward a new mineral resource estimate targeted for Q2 2026.

Mako Mining Corp. (TSXV: MKO) (OTCQX: MAKOF) has reported an updated mineral resource estimate for the Moss Mine in Arizona showing Measured and Indicated resources of 679,000 gold equivalent ounces and Inferred resources of 125,000 gold equivalent ounces. The estimate comprises 57.07 million tonnes averaging 0.35 g/t gold and 3.7 g/t silver for a total of 646,000 ounces of gold and 6.8 million ounces of silver at a 0.17 g/t AuEq cutoff.

"Moss was acquired less than a year ago for US$2 million, or for less than US$3 per gold equivalent ounce," said Akiba Leisman, CEO of Mako Mining Corp. "No further net capital infusions will be required to bring Moss into steady state production, which is scheduled to commence later this quarter."

The company anticipates advancing the project toward a Mineral Reserve Estimate and updated project economics in the second quarter of 2026. All silver ounces in this estimate are unencumbered by the previous silver stream that was removed in the bankruptcy process prior to acquisition.

Almonty Industries (NASDAQ: ALM) (TSX: AII) has announced the first truckload of ore has been successfully delivered to the ROM pad at the Sangdong Mine, marking a pivotal transition from early-stage mine development to active mining operations. The milestone represents the final step before commencement of commercial production at the tungsten mine in South Korea.

"This first ore placement represents a strategic inflection point in advancing Almonty's mission to strengthen the global tungsten supply chain," said Lewis Black, President and CEO of Almonty Industries. "Sangdong plays a critical role in efforts by the United States, the European Union, and Korea to diversify away from the China-dominated market, which currently supplies more than 80% of the world's tungsten."

The ore will now proceed to primary and secondary crushing, followed by grinding and the flotation circuit where tungsten-bearing minerals are separated, concentrated, dried and packaged. After stability and performance verification, the project will move to the production stabilization phase as the mine advances toward full-scale commercial operation.

Doubleview Gold (TSXV: DBG) (OTCQB: DBLVF) has confirmed metal recoveries for its Hat Polymetallic Deposit showing copper recovery of 85%, gold recovery of 89%, silver recovery of 68%, cobalt recovery of 78%, and scandium recovery of 75%. The company's two-year metallurgical testing program included a global first in the recovery of high-grade scandium oxide from copper porphyry flotation tailings.

"Finalizing these metallurgical recoveries marks a pivotal step forward for the Hat Project," said Farshad Shirvani, President and CEO of Doubleview Gold. "Under Mr. Carter's expert guidance, our metallurgy program has unlocked significant potential for critical metals like scandium, alongside robust recoveries for copper, gold, cobalt, and silver."

The company is finalizing an updated Mineral Resource Estimate and Preliminary Economic Assessment incorporating the new metallurgical data and expanded drilling results from the successful 2025 field season. Doubleview Gold is actively seeking quotes from qualified laboratories and consultants for advanced metallurgical testing to support planned Prefeasibility and Feasibility studies.

Elemental Royalty (NASDAQ: ELE) (TSXV: ELE) has executed an option agreement with BHP covering three exploration licenses in Serbia's Bor Mining District, retaining 2% NSR royalties while BHP can earn 100% interest through cash payments and work commitments. Under the agreement, BHP must pay $200,000 initially and annually thereafter, while completing $5 million in cumulative exploration expenditures within five years on the Lenovac North, Lenovac South, and Durlan Istok properties.

The projects complement Elemental Royalty's existing interests in the Bor District, including the flagship Brestovac royalty covering Zijin Mining's producing Čukaru Peki copper-gold mine and recently discovered Malka Golaja deposit. The Lenovac projects cover the southern extension of the geologic trend hosting these deposits, while Durlan Istok lies southeast of Zijin's Majdanpek porphyry copper-gold mine in similar prospective stratigraphic sections. BHP may buy back up to 0.5% of the royalty in quarter-percent increments for $5 million each before specified anniversary dates, and will make $200,000 annual advance royalty payments until commercial production commences.

