Don’s Garage Door Announces Expansion into St. Louis Offering a Free Friends and Family Tune-up and Inspection

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Don’s Garage Door , a trusted residential garage door repair and installation service provider, announced today its expansion into the St. Louis market, bringing its proven service model and customer-first approach to homeowners across the region. To mark its entry into the market, Don’s Garage Door will offer a free Friends and Family tune-up and inspection to the first 20 customers who schedule service, giving homeowners in St. Louis an opportunity to experience the company’s approach firsthand.

“Our promise to the St. Louis community goes beyond garage door service, it’s about showing up, giving back, and being a responsible local partner from day one,” said Josh Benner, area manager at Don’s Garage Doors. “As we expand in St. Louis, we’re focused on delivering great service first, while laying the groundwork for meaningful community involvement in the months ahead.”

Founded in 1989, Don’s Garage Doors has built a reputation in the Midwest for dependable service, highly trained technicians, and long-term customer relationships. The company provides residential garage door repair, maintenance, and installation services, working with all major garage door brands and manufacturers.

“The demand for high-quality, personalized garage door services continues to grow across the Midwest,” said Benner. “This expansion allows us to bring our proven approach to St. Louis while staying focused on what matters most, taking care of customers and becoming a trusted part of the local community.”

Nationally, TMII Enterprises, which includes Don’s Garage Doors, Garage Door Doctor and A1 Garage Door Service, serves more than 36 markets with highly trained technicians and support teams across 18 states, including Colorado, Arizona and New Mexico. The goal of TMII Enterprises is to invest in people, training, and community partnerships to support sustainable, long-term growth.

To schedule a free Friends and Family tune-up and inspection or to inquire about garage door services in St. Louis and surrounding areas, visit the Don’s Garage Doors website or call (314) 417-2500