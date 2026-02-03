Hexagon Agility receives order for natural gas powered trucks from a leading Mexican trucking company

California, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hexagon Agility, the world’s leading provider of natural gas (CNG) fuel systems, has received a major order for fuel systems from a leading Mexican trucking company.

Valued at approximately $12 million USD, this newest order for fuel systems follows the fleet’s successful piloting of heavy-duty natural gas trucks over the past year in Mexico.

These new sleeper trucks are expected to cover more than 12 million miles a year, powered by natural gas fuel that costs up to 50% less than diesel. By transitioning their long-haul tractors from diesel to natural gas, these trucks will also save up to 2,500 tons of greenhouse gas emissions each year, while reducing nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions by approximately 90%. With ranges of up to 1,200 miles (2,000 km) on a single fill, these sleepers can take full advantage of lower cost natural gas fuel on long routes without compromising on range, sustainability or reliability.

"Following a year of proving the new 15-liter engine’s performance in their real-world operations, we are excited to help this major fleet as it scales the rollout of its heavy-duty natural gas truck platform,” said Ian MacDonald, Senior Vice President of Sales Americas at Hexagon Agility. “Despite the unprecedented slowdown in the North American truck market, fleets are choosing to transition to natural gas because the advantages are compelling - lower operating costs, cleaner emissions, and dependable performance that strengthens their competitiveness for the long term.”

Mexican trucking industry

Mexico’s trucking sector moves more than half of the country’s total freight, forming the critical backbone of domestic commerce and a vital link in North America’s supply chains. 98% of Mexico’s trucking industry is fueled by and remains dependent on diesel, exposing fleets to volatile fuel costs, import reliance, and growing emissions pressure. As operators look for practical, lower‑cost alternatives, natural‑gas trucking is gaining traction - supported by Mexico’s expanding natural gas pipeline network, increasing domestic production and competitive natural gas pricing.

Crucially, the arrival of Cummins’ X15N natural gas engine, paired with Hexagon Agility’s natural‑gas fuel systems, now gives Mexican carriers a long‑range, heavy‑duty option capable of traversing the country’s vast geography with diesel‑like performance and up to 1,200 miles (2,000 km) of range. Together, these advancements mark a meaningful shift in Mexico’s freight landscape and are enabling the country to transition to cheaper, cleaner, and scalable transport.

About Hexagon Agility

Hexagon Agility, a business of Hexagon Composites, is a leading global provider of clean fuel solutions for commercial vehicles and bulk gas transportation. Its product offerings include (renewable) natural gas bulk distribution systems of compressed gases, lightweight Type 4 composite natural gas cylinders, and (renewable) natural gas fuel systems. These products transport clean gaseous fuels and enable vehicles to reduce emissions while lowering operating costs. Learn more at hexagonagility.com and follow @HexagonAgility on LinkedIn.

