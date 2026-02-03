Chronic Pain Management Market to Reach US$ 168.68 Billion by 2031 Driven by Aging Population, Rising Chronic Disease Burden, and Advanced Neurostimulation Therapies | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global chronic pain management market was valued at 93.31 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 168.68 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2031.

As of 2021, the global chronic pain management market was experiencing robust growth due to different factors. Chronic pain, defined as pain lasting longer than three to six months, affects a significant percentage of the population. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2022, 22.4% of U.S. adults had chronic pain, and 8.0% of U.S. adults had high-impact chronic pain. On a global scale, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported that it is a major challenge for healthcare systems worldwide. It has a significant impact on patient quality of life and is related to substantial healthcare costs.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/chronic-pain-management-market

Growing Chronic Conditions Create Sustained Market Opportunities in Pain Management

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases is a major driver in the chronic pain management market. For instance, it was estimated that 51.7 million adults in the United States were suffering from chronic pain in 2021, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The global aging population, forecasted by the World Health Organization to double by 2050 (from 12% to 22%), is another significant contributor to this prevalence, as older individuals are more likely to develop chronic conditions. Obesity, which affects more than 650 million people globally as per the 2016 WHO reports, is also known to exacerbate conditions like osteoarthritis, leading to chronic pain. As these numbers continue to rise, the demand for chronic pain management solutions will likely increase.

Rising Elderly Population Spurs Demand for Advanced Pain Management Therapies

The aging population in the United States presents a significant opportunity for the chronic pain management market. It is projected that within two decades, 32% of the US population will be over 65 years old, with 36 million individuals under 65 experiencing persistent pain. This amounts to a staggering 124 million Americans living with chronic pain.

Chronic pain is a pressing health issue not only in the US but also in many other countries. It is the primary cause of disability among individuals aged 45 and above, surpassing the disability caused by cancer, heart disease, and diabetes combined. In 2019, chronic pain cost the US$ 635 billion, with only half of that amount dedicated to treatment. Opioids alone accounted for US$ 160 billion in expenses. The remaining costs were attributed to productivity loss and compromised quality of life.

Chronic pain has a profound impact on daily activities and quality of life, leading to activity limitations and augmented nursing home admissions, particularly among elderly women. The number of adults aged 80 and above admitted to nursing homes due to pain-related conditions has grown significantly over the years in the global chronic pain management market.

As the incidence of age-related aches and pains rises with the growing number of elderly individuals, the market for drugs and therapies targeting different types of pain is poised to expand tremendously. This rising demand presents a lucrative opportunity for the development and provision of effective pain management solutions.

Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) Segment Set for Fastest Growth in Chronic Pain Management Market

The product segments of the global chronic pain management market include electrical stimulators, Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA), analgesic infusion pumps, and neurostimulation devices. The largest market share in 2021, exceeding 57.5%, was held by the neurostimulation segment. This sector's robust growth is attributable to the growing incidence of neurological disorders. Neurostimulators are pivotal in the treatment of conditions such as chronic pain, Parkinson's disease, epilepsy, and even depression.

A surge in the demand for these products, the influx of innovative technologies, and an aging population are key contributors to the market expansion. To illustrate, data from the U.K. government shows a rise in the population of those aged 60-64 years, from 3,673 thousand in 2018 to 3,974 thousand in 2021. Similarly, those within the 70-74 age bracket also increased from 3,252 in 2018 to 3,390 in 2021. Consequently, as the aging demographic tends to be more prone to chronic diseases, their population growth is expected to spur the market growth.

The RFA product segment is estimated to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period in the chronic pain management market, attributed to its versatile applications in pain management, gynecology, cardiology, surgical oncology, cardiac rhythm management, and even cosmetology. RFA treatments, which are specifically effective for patients with multiple tumors, offer a more desirable alternative to conventional open surgery, thus propelling this segment's growth. For example, Boston Scientific, in June 2020, introduced DIRECTSENSE, a novel tool created to track radiofrequency energy delivery during cardiac ablation procedures.

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Pain in North America Spurs Market Expansion

North America's chronic pain management market grapples with an alarming prevalence of chronic pain conditions, which takes a considerable toll on both individuals and the healthcare system. Citing a report, a staggering 51 million people in the United States are beleaguered by chronic pain, a figure that represents roughly 21% of the total US population. This profound affliction accounts for a significant number of health-related issues and creates a massive demand for effective pain management solutions, in turn, stimulating market growth.

Furthermore, the financial implications of chronic pain are monumental. According to the American Pain Society, the annual economic burden of chronic pain in the United States is a staggering US$ 600 billion, an amount that exceeds the yearly expenditure of the US on national defense, which stood at US$ 740 billion in 2021. This colossal sum includes not only healthcare costs but also the costs associated with lost productivity and disability, which in 2021 represented a loss of about 80 million workdays per year in the US.

Chronic Pain Management Market Major Players:

Eli Lilly and Company

GlaxoSmithKline plc .

Pfizer Inc .

Abbott Laboratories

Novartis AG

Johnson & Johnson

AstraZeneca plc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Sanofi S.A.

Other prominent players

Key Market Segmentation:

By Product

Electrical Stimulators

Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA)

Analgesic Infusion Pumps

Neurostimulation

By Application

Cancer

Neuropathic Pain

Facial & Migraine

Musculoskeletal Disorder

Trauma

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

For more information about this report visit: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/chronic-pain-management-market

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global market research and advisory firm providing data-driven insights across industries such as technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and more. We publish multiple reports daily, equipping businesses with the intelligence they need to navigate market trends, emerging opportunities, competitive landscapes, and technological advancements.

With a team of experienced business analysts, economists, and industry experts, we deliver accurate, in-depth, and actionable research tailored to meet the strategic needs of our clients. At Astute Analytica, our clients come first, and we are committed to delivering cost-effective, high-value research solutions that drive success in an evolving marketplace.

Contact Us:

Astute Analytica

Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)

For Sales Enquiries: sales@astuteanalytica.com

Website: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/

Follow us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube