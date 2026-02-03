Ambulance Market to Reach US$ 32,987.04 Million by 2031 Driven by Rising Emergency Cases, Cardiovascular Diseases, and Tech-Enabled Pre-Hospital Care | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ambulance market was valued at 27,074 million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 32,987.04 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% from 2023 to 2031.

The number of emergencies globally is significant and rising. In 2021, around 3 billion emergencies were reported, and this number is expected to increase by around 5% by 2023, due to factors such as population growth, an increase in chronic health conditions, and heightened accident rates. Road accidents are another crucial driver for the ambulance market. According to the WHO, about 1.35 million people die each year as a result of road traffic crashes as of data from 2018. By 2023, this number is anticipated to grow by 3-4% based on historical trends.

Tech-Enabled Emergency Response: AI, Telemedicine, and Drones Transform Ambulance Services

Cardiac diseases have been a significant cause of emergency hospitalization. In 2021, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) were the number one cause of death globally, taking an estimated 17.9 million lives each year. As the population ages and rates of obesity and diabetes increase, people can expect a 6% increase in these cases by 2023, pushing the demand for ambulance services. Given these factors, the global ambulance market is anticipated to continue its growth trajectory.

The emphasis is likely to move towards the integration of advanced technologies, such as telemedicine, drone ambulances, and AI-driven solutions, to meet the rising demand for efficient and quick emergency response services.

Smart Ambulances: How Advanced Tech is Transforming Emergency Medical Services

The advent of technology and its incorporation into the ambulance services sector have been a substantial driver for the global ambulance market. Advanced technologies, such as telemedicine, electronic patient records, GPS navigation, and mobile technology, have considerably improved the efficiency and effectiveness of emergency medical services (EMS). For instance, telemedicine allows paramedics to share real-time patient data with hospital staff, allowing them to make prompt and informed decisions.

Similarly, the adoption of AI and machine learning tools have optimized route selection for ambulances, reducing response times significantly. Furthermore, the exploration of drone ambulances and autonomous vehicles delivers promising opportunities for the industry, as these innovations could address geographical and traffic barriers. These technological advancements are driving the global demand for modern, highly equipped ambulances, fostering overall market growth.

Efficient Emergency Response Boosts Revenue of Ambulance Car Segment Worldwide

In 2022, the ambulance car segment in the global ambulance market witnessed remarkable growth, generating a revenue of more than US$ 16,857 million. This significant figure establishes the ambulance car segment as the largest segment within the industry. The growth can be attributed to several factors, such as growing demand for emergency medical services, advancements in ambulance technology, and rising healthcare expenditure worldwide.

The ambulance car segment has proven to be crucial in delivering efficient and timely medical assistance, especially in emergency situations. As governments and healthcare organizations continue to prioritize the enhancement of emergency medical services, the demand for ambulance cars is anticipated to further escalate in the coming years. This thriving market highlights the importance of ambulance cars in saving lives and ensuring the well-being of individuals in need of urgent medical attention.

North America Remains Largest Ambulance Market Amid Rising Demand for Emergency Services

North America has established itself as the largest market for ambulances, consistently contributing a significant share to the global ambulance market. In the year 2022, the region made a substantial impact by contributing more than US$ 8,825 million to the global market.

The dominance of North America in the ambulance market can be attributed to several key factors. First and foremost, the region boasts a well-developed healthcare infrastructure, which includes advanced emergency medical services (EMS) systems. The United States and Canada, in particular, have highly organized and efficient emergency response systems that depend heavily on ambulances to give pre-hospital care and transportation to medical facilities.

Also, North America has a high demand for ambulances due to its large population and urbanization. With densely populated cities and widespread suburban areas, there is a constant demand for emergency medical services to cater to a broad range of medical emergencies. This demand drives the growth of the ambulance market in the region. Moreover, North America places a strong focus on technological advancements and innovation in the healthcare sector. This focus translates into the adoption of advanced ambulance equipment, such as advanced life support systems, telemedicine abilities, and real-time tracking and communication systems. These technological advancements not only enhance patient outcomes but also contribute to the overall growth of the ambulance market.

Furthermore, favorable government policies and regulations play a significant role in the growth of the market in this region. Governments in the region recognize the significance of a robust emergency medical services infrastructure and allocate substantial funds for its development. This support facilitates the procurement of ambulances and the implementation of advanced EMS systems, further bolstering the market.

The North American ambulance market is highly competitive, with both domestic and international manufacturers vying for market share. Prominent players in the industry are continually striving to present innovative ambulance designs, improve operational efficiency, and enhance patient care. This competitive terrain fosters innovation and drives the market forward.

Looking ahead, the North American market is anticipated to continue its growth trajectory. Factors such as the growing geriatric population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and the demand for efficient emergency medical services in rural areas will contribute to the sustained demand for ambulances in the region.

