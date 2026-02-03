Banco Itaú Chile Reschedules Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call

SANTIAGO, Chile, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BANCO ITAÚ CHILE (SSE: ITAUCL) announced today the change of date of its conference call to discuss the financial results of the fourth quarter 2025, in order for audited financial statements for the period to be duly published before the conference call, which will be held on Monday, March 2nd, 2026, at 11:00 A.M. Santiago time (9:00 A.M. ET). The conference call will be hosted by André Gailey, CEO; Emiliano Muratore, CFO; and Andrés Perez, Chief Economist.

The results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025, will be released before the market opens in Santiago, on February 27, 2026.

The quiet period starts on February 15.

Webinar Details:

Online registration:

https://mzgroup.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_f1Mv_CJ5RJ-YTQrwzMohEA

All participants must pre-register using this link to join the webinar. Upon registering, each participant will be provided with details to connect to the call.

Q&A session:

The Q&A session will be available for participants through the webinar, where attendees will be allowed to present their questions – we will answer selected questions verbally.