Australia Construction Industry Report 2025: Output to Grow at AAGR of 3.3% Between 2026-2029 Following Growth of 3.8% in 2025, Driven by PPI in Transport, Data Centers, Renewable Energy and Housing

The "Australia Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (Q4 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Australian construction industry to grow in real terms by 3.8% in 2025, supported by investments in the transport, housing, manufacturing, and renewable energy projects.

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), the total value of construction work done in Australia grew by 3.1% year on year (YoY) in Q3 2025, preceded by YoY growth of 4.3% in Q2 and 3.2% in Q1 2025. Moreover, the construction industry is expected to continue to grow in 2026 supported by investments under the Mid-Year Economic and Fiscal Outlook (MYEFO) for Fiscal Year (FY) 2025-26 (from July 1st 2025, to June 30th 2026), unveiled by the Federal Government in mid-December 2025. General Government expenditure is estimated to increase from AUD785.7 billion ($519.1 billion) as part of Budget for FY2025-26 (released in March 2025) to AUD809.2 billion ($534.7 billion) under MYEFO for FY2025-26, before averaging at AUD856.8 billion ($559.2 billion) from FY2026-27 to FY2028-29.



The analyst expects the Australian construction industry is expected to grow at an average annual rate of 3.3% from 2026 to 2029, supported by public and private investments in transport, data centers, renewable energy and housing projects. In October 2025, Australian based computer hardware company, Firmus Technologies partnered with Australian data center company, Commonwealth Data Centers (CDC Data Centers) and American technology company, Nvidia for the construction of an Artificial Intelligence (AI) data center each in Adelaide, Canberra, Perth and Sydney.

It involves a total cost of AUD73.3 billion ($48.4 billion) with the construction works set to come to an end by 2028. Growth in the industry over the forecast period will also be supported by the Northern Australia Action Plan (2024-29), launched in November 2024, with an investment of AUD30 billion ($19.8 billion), which outlines an aim to improve affordable housing and transport infrastructure in Queensland, Western Australia, and the Northern Territory by 2029.

Report Scope

Historical (2020-2024) and forecast (2025-2029) valuations of the construction industry in Australia, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies using the analyst's critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile



4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Construction Outlook - States and Territories

5.1 New South Wales

5.2 Victoria

5.3 Queensland

5.4 South Australia

5.5 Western Australia

5.6 Tasmania

5.7 Northern Territory

5.8 Australian Capital Territory



6 Key Industry Participants

6.1 Contractors

6.2 Consultants



7 Construction Market Data



8 Appendix



