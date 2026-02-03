Brazil Construction Industry Report 2025: Following 2% Growth in 2025, Output to Grow at an AAGR of 3.7% Between 2026-2029, Supported by Investments in Renewable Energy Projects

Dublin, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brazil Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (Q4 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The construction industry in Brazil is expected to have grown by 2% in real terms in 2025, driven by investment in industrial, residential, and energy sectors.

According to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), the construction value-add grew by 2% year-on-year (YoY) in Q3 2025, preceded by YoY growth of 0.2% in Q2 and 3% in Q1 2025. The country's gross fixed capital formation (GFCF) rose by 2.3% YoY in Q3 2025, preceded by YoY growths of 4.1% in Q2 and 9% in Q1 2025, according to the IBGE.



Overall, The analyst expects the Brazilian construction industry to record an average annual growth of 3.7% from 2026 to 2029, supported by investments in renewable energy projects, in line with the government's plan to increase the share of renewable energy in the total energy mix from 16% in 2021 to 45% by 2030 and reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

In July 2025, the European Investment Bank (EIB) signed a financing agreement with Neoenergia, a Brazilian electricity utility company, to provide a BRL1.8 billion ($327 million) loan to support electricity grid upgrades in Bahia. The funding will be used to expand the power distribution network, create new connections, and invest in automation equipment, contributing to the modernisation of the electricity grid.

Through the EIB Global loan, the company aims to improve access to clean and reliable energy, particularly for low-income communities, in Bahia-the country's fifth-largest state.

Report Scope

Historical (2020-2024) and forecast (2025-2029) valuations of the construction industry in Brazil, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile



4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants



6 Construction Market Data



7 Appendix



