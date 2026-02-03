Canada-in-Asia Conference Arrives in Singapore February 10-11, 2026

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada (APF Canada) is excited to host the fourth annual Canada-in-Asia Conference in Singapore from February 10-11, 2026.

With over 500 participants already registered, the Canada-in-Asia Conference 2026 (CIAC2026) will bring together Asia- and Canada-based companies, institutions and governments, including senior business leaders, investors, policymakers, researchers, and innovators, to exchange perspectives, knowledge, and ideas, with the goal of facilitating collaborative partnerships and increasing bilateral trade and investment in today’s fast-changing global landscape.

CIAC2026, taking place at the Raffles City Convention Centre, will focus on three shared priorities – food security, energy security, and infrastructure – and explore the cross-cutting themes of geopolitics, investment, and technology, where global challenges and emerging opportunities will be viewed through a collaborative Canada–Asia lens.

The CIAC2026 Gala Dinner on February 10 will feature a keynote address by Jonathan Cheng, China Bureau Chief, The Wall Street Journal.

“We are excited to return to Singapore next week to host this one-of-a-kind event for Canadian businesses, governments, and institutions and their peers from across the Indo-Pacific,” said Jeff Nankivell, President and CEO, Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada. “With the extraordinary turbulence and uncertainty in today’s global economy, we find ourselves in a moment defined by a shared imperative to find new partners and build new relationships that will strengthen our resilience and autonomy. CIAC is tailor-made for this dynamic, providing a platform for leaders from across Canada and Asia to drive collaboration, forge new partnerships, and shape the future of Canada-Asia engagement.”

