BASF Agricultural Solutions Canada opens 2026 nominations for Growing Home with BASF

CALGARY, ALBERTA, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After an outpouring of community engagement in 2025, BASF Agricultural Solutions Canada is inviting Canadians to come together once again as nominations open for Growing Home with BASF for 2026. Returning for its fourth year, this impactful community program is designed to empower Canada’s agriculture community to support the organizations that strengthen the fabric of rural Canada and make a difference in their hometown.

Last year, thousands of Canadians nominated and voted for local organizations that are dedicated to helping rural communities flourish, including childcare services, agricultural societies, hospital foundations and more.

“The momentum behind the program over the past four years demonstrates just how important these organizations are to the communities they call home,” said Andrea McConnell, Senior Manager, Customer Solutions for BASF Agricultural Solutions Canada. “Last year’s finalists showed how diverse the impact of this program can be, from supporting the development of a new school playground to helping fund the purchase of a new MRI machine for a local hospital. This community-inspired initiative has allowed BASF to support people and the places that are near and dear to them. We’re extremely excited to open nominations for 2026 and to continue strengthening and investing in Canada’s farming communities.”

*From February 3–28, 2026, BASF customers in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario are invited to nominate and in turn shine a light on the organizations they believe make an impact. The winning organizations will receive a portion of the initiative’s $160,000 prize fund, which will be awarded to 12 organizations across three prize levels:

4 x First Place: $25,000

4 x Second Place: $10,000

4 x Third Place: $5,000

*Voting will be open between March 31–April 17, 2026, to all individuals who reside in Canada, to determine which of the finalist organizations will receive the first-, second- and third-place prizes from each province. Winners will be announced on April 28, 2026.

BASF is proud to support the communities that keep rural Canada thriving through initiatives like Growing Home with BASF. Since 2023, this program has distributed $335,000 to 19 organizations across Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario. In 2025, the first-place winners each took home a $25,000 prize, including the Hussar Agricultural Society in Alberta, Playfair Daycare in Saskatchewan, The Boissevain School Parent Advisory Council Playground Committee in Manitoba and the Palmerston and District Hospital Foundation in Ontario.

*Terms and conditions apply. To learn more about the program, its criteria and how to nominate a local organization visit agsolutions.ca/growinghome.

Testimonials from the Growing Home with BASF 2025 Winners:

“We are honoured to be chosen for this incredible prize. It’s giving us the opportunity to invest in long-overdue upgrades to the arena that are essential to our continued success. These projects will allow us to continue to provide our youth with affordable access to community events and activities. We are so grateful for the support our community showed us throughout the campaign.” – Hussar Agricultural Society (Alberta)

“We are honoured to be selected as one of the winners of the Growing Home with BASF contest. The prize will help us complete the construction of our second daycare centre—bringing 90 new daycare spots to the local community. The second location will help reduce childcare shortages in the community and create an enriching environment for learning and growth. Thank you to everyone who voted for our organization and thank you BASF.” – PlayFair Daycare (Saskatchewan)

“Our community has been working together to transform our existing school playground into an inclusive and accessible outdoor space that can accommodate children of all abilities. Winning this prize is encouraging to everyone who has been involved. It allows us to bring this new playground to our community sooner than we ever imagined. We are so grateful!” – The Boissevain School Parent Advisory Council Playground Committee (Manitoba)

“We are honoured to be selected as one of this year’s winners of the Growing Home with BASF contest. This prize will support our local hospital’s monumental task of bringing MRI technology to our rural community. With residents waiting an average of 133 days for access to MRI scanning, it will help local farmers and community members access the timely and reliable medical care they deserve. Thank you for supporting Wellington County residents and our organization.” – Palmerston and District Hospital Foundation (Ontario)

About BASF Agricultural Solutions Division

BASF Agricultural Solutions Canada, headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, has over 625 employees who work at one of three production facilities across Canada including: Lethbridge, Saskatoon and Regina, or one of several research farms across the Canadian prairies. BASF Agricultural Solutions Canada is a leader in research and product development that benefits Canadian growers. To find out more about BASF Agricultural Solutions Canada, visit www.agsolutions.ca or follow us on X and Instagram.

Everything we do, we do for the love of farming. Farming is fundamental to provide enough healthy and affordable food for a rapidly growing population, while reducing environmental impacts. That’s why we are working with partners and experts to integrate sustainability criteria into all business decisions. With €919 million in 2024, we invest in a strong R&D pipeline, combining innovative thinking with practical action in the field. Our solutions are purpose-designed for different crop systems. Connecting seeds and traits, crop protection products, digital tools and sustainability approaches, to help deliver the best possible outcomes for farmers, growers and our other stakeholders along the value chain. With teams in the lab, field, office and in production, we do everything in our power to build a sustainable future for agriculture. In 2024, our division generated sales of €9.8 billion. For more information, please visit www.agriculture.basf.com or our social media channels.

About BASF

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. Our ambition: We want to be the preferred chemical company to enable our customers’ green transformation. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. Around 112,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio comprises, as core businesses, the segments Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, and Nutrition & Care; our standalone businesses are bundled in the segments Surface Technologies and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €65.3 billion in 2024. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the United States. Further information at www.basf.com.

