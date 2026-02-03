Adam Ferrari Announces 2026 Health Science Scholarship to Support Students Dedicated to Caring for Patients with Physical Disabilities

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adam Ferrari, the Chief Executive Officer of Phoenix Energy, is pleased to announce the launch of the 2026 Adam Ferrari Health Science Scholarship, a $20,000 academic award designed to empower the next generation of healthcare professionals who are committed to providing exceptional care for individuals with physical disabilities.

The scholarship was established in honor of Daniel Ferrari, Adam Ferrari’s father, who was diagnosed with transverse myelitis and became quadriplegic. Through this initiative, the Ferrari family aims to recognize and support students entering the health sciences who exemplify academic excellence, compassion, and a dedication to serving others. Now in its fifth year, the $20,000 award has become a beacon of opportunity for students aspiring to make a meaningful difference in the healthcare field.

“At the heart of this scholarship is a belief that compassionate, high-quality care changes lives,” said Adam Ferrari. “We want to support students who are not only academically accomplished but also deeply motivated to serve others—especially those living with physical challenges.”

About the Scholarship

The award amount is $20,000. Applications are open from February 3, 2026, through June 30, 2026. To be eligible, applicants must be students who will begin their first year of full-time college enrollment in a health science program in the fall of 2026. They must have a minimum GPA of 3.5 and submit an original 1,000–2,000 word essay sharing their experience or motivation for pursuing a career focused on helping patients with physical disabilities.

Applicants must submit an authentic, original essay that reflects their personal perspective, experiences, and voice. While basic spelling or grammar editing tools may be used, the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to generate or significantly alter the content of the essay is strictly prohibited. Essays found to rely heavily on AI assistance will be disqualified.

Application Timeline

The application period runs from February 3 through June 30, 2026. Finalists will be notified by July 31, 2026, followed by finalist interviews conducted between August 13 and August 21, 2026. The scholarship winner will be announced on September 1, 2026.

Finalists will be asked to verify academic and enrollment information and participate in a virtual interview with the Scholarship Committee. The selected recipient will have two weeks to formally accept the award, which will be paid directly to the recipient’s college or university and applied toward tuition.

How to Apply

Students can find the full application form, eligibility requirements, and submission details at https://www.adamferrarischolarship.com/

For media inquiries or questions about the scholarship, please contact:



Lindsey Wilson

The Ferrari Foundation

303-749-0074

info@theferrarifoundation.org

https://www.theferrarifoundation.org/