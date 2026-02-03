New Study Identifies How Intensive Care Units Prevent Patient Harm Before It Occurs

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Illinois, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new study published in The Joint Commission Journal on Quality and Patient Safety (JQPS) found that nurses’ clinical intervention, frequently supported by technologies like barcode medication scanners, are key safeguards in preventing patient harm from near miss events in intensive care units (ICUs).

Investigators at Cedars-Sinai, Los Angeles, analyzed 288 near misses reported in 2024 from inpatient critical care units at the health system. Near misses are events that have the potential to cause harm but do not reach the patient. While underreported, they are more prevalent than harm events.

“Nurses’ actions included following up on irregular orders, conducting routine medication safety checks and facilitating communication among care teams,” said Tara Cohen, PhD, corresponding author of the study and a research scientist and associate professor in the Jim and Eleanor Randall Department of Surgery at Cedars-Sinai. “Their clinical judgment, experience and adherence to safety routines were instrumental in identifying potential threats before they reached patients.”

Using a human factors approach, the study identified 396 contributing factors to these events and identified the sources of intervention that stopped the near misses from escalating into harm. Nurses were the most frequent source of intervention for 41% of near misses.

“Patient safety is of the utmost importance to our team,” said Cristina R. Ferrone, MD, chair of the Department of Surgery at Cedars-Sinai. "It’s important that we continue to evaluate these ‘near-miss’ situations to determine how to prevent potentially harmful events in the future and continue to provide exceptional patient care.”

Other sources of intervention included the use of barcode medication scanners for 31% of interventions, followed by equipment/machines for 1% of interventions. The source of intervention was unidentifiable for 15% of events.

“Joint Commission commends Cedars-Sinai for exploring how to make patient care safer –– and for sharing these learnings from near-miss events with the healthcare community,” said Elizabeth Mort, MD, MPH, vice president and chief medical officer, Joint Commission, and editor-in-chief, JQPS. “Nursing stands at the heart of patient care and their presence at the bedside and adoption of technology is integral to quality and safety.”

Mort added: “By understanding how staff and technology are integral to patient safety, healthcare leaders can innovate to strengthen our systems and support their teams in preventing future adverse events.”

Such reporting supports continuous quality improvement, inspires new technology and systems solutions and promotes safer, more resilient healthcare.

“Our research underscores the value of empowering healthcare professionals, particularly nurses, to identify opportunities that can prevent harm from reaching patients,” said Peter L. Slavin, MD, president and CEO of Cedars-Sinai and the David and Meredith Kaplan Presidential Chair. “The findings also point to the important role of technology, such as barcode scanning, in addressing safety gaps. We are proud to see our research contribute to the safety of patients at Cedars-Sinai and beyond.”

The full article, “What Saves a Patient? A Human Factors Approach to Understanding Near Misses in the ICU,” is now available for free access through Feb. 28.

Note for Editors

The article is “What Saves a Patient? A Human Factors Approach to Understanding Near Misses in the ICU,” by Harshini Ravi, BS; Aleeque Marselian, MS; Falisha Kanji, MS; and Tara Cohen, PhD. The article appears online in The Joint Commission Journal on Quality and Patient Safety (JQPS), published by Elsevier.

