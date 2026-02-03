Mitratech Marks Record Momentum in Enterprise Legal Market as AI Innovation & Investment Accelerate in 2026

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitratech, the trusted legal technology partner to the world’s leading legal teams, today announced record-breaking growth and market penetration as it enters 2026. Driven by a "Legal-First" innovation strategy - both internally and externally - and the growth in new customers, Mitratech reaffirms its position as the primary operating system for the world’s most modern legal departments and firms.

For decades, Mitratech has been the premier partner for legal teams navigating the complexities of technology super cycles. Today, Mitratech is trusted by more than 8,000 legal teams, including 70% of the Am Law 200 and 65% of the Fortune 100, and has added more than 3 dozen new Fortune 500 customers in the last 12 months. This unparalleled market share underscores a fundamental shift in the industry: global enterprises are moving away from fragmented, single-use case providers, in favor of an intelligent, end-to-end legal platform.

“Our trajectory is the result of an unwavering focus on our customers and delivering measurable value at scale,” said Chris Iconos, CEO of Legal Solutions at Mitratech. “We aren't just bolting on features; we are re-imagining the infrastructure that will continue to propel legal teams from cost centers to value drivers. We are embedding AI into the core system of record, giving our customers a level of clarity and efficiency that was previously unattainable. We have significantly accelerated our AI roadmap, building on a robust pipeline of recent releases and upcoming innovations that we can’t wait to share.”

Some of the company’s most important milestones this year reflect continued investment in platform depth and integration across the legal ecosystem. With the TeamConnect Enterprise 8.0 release, Mitratech expanded native Microsoft integrations and introduced new mobile capabilities, allowing legal teams to manage matters, documents, workflows, and invoice approvals directly within Outlook across web and mobile. The release also delivered enhanced audit controls and modernized platform security to support enterprise compliance and scale.

The company has also strengthened key partnerships and embedded integrations to streamline end-to-end legal workflows. This includes its collaboration with iManage , which brings document and contract management directly into Mitratech CaseCloud™ using Salesforce-native technologies. Mitratech has further extended document automation (HotDocs) through embedded integrations, enabling legal teams to generate documents directly within matters, route them for approval, and execute signatures without leaving core workflows. Most recently, the launch of Mitratech HotDocs for Salesforce introduces in-app document assembly powered by CRM data, available to Mitratech CaseCloud™ customers and organizations using Salesforce across the enterprise.

Revolutionizing Legal Ops with ARIES™ AI

At the heart of Mitratech’s achievements and future development is ARIES™ AI — an embedded intelligence layer built directly into the Mitratech platform and governed by each enterprise’s system-of-record data. To date, the ARIES™ Non-LEDES Invoice Capture solution has processed millions of dollars in legal spend with strong precision. Legal departments using Mitratech’s AI-powered spend management and managed bill review are reporting up to 80% time savings on manual administrative tasks, double-digit reductions in outside counsel spend, and millions in annual savings redirected toward strategic initiatives.

Beyond spend, ARIES™ is increasingly powering how legal teams interact with their data. The ARIES™ Digital Assistant enables natural-language search and conversational queries across matters, invoices, and reporting, helping legal teams surface insights faster without manual reporting or complex queries. In 2026, Mitratech is partnering with customers to deliver its most significant ARIES™ expansion to date, further extending AI-driven automation and intelligence across the most important workflows that legal teams execute every day.

Mitratech’s focus on results-driven innovation continues to set the industry benchmark. The company was named Legal Spend Management Solution of the Year in the 2025 LegalTech Breakthrough Awards, marking a humbling fifth consecutive LegalTech Breakthrough win.

To jumpstart 2026, Mitratech plans to showcase its latest AI advancements at upcoming industry events, including Legalweek and CLOC, where it will debut new capabilities to further automate the most complex legal workflows worldwide.

“We’re building the next era of legal technology with intent,” added Iconos. “For our customers, that means the confidence of working with a leader that has the scale, the discipline, and the vision to define what’s next.”

