Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa to Try Palm Beach County Medical Malpractice Case Against South Florida Anesthesia and Affiliated Providers

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa announced today that it will take to trial Wednesday, February 4th, a medical malpractice lawsuit alleging negligence during the administration and management of anesthesia, resulting in catastrophic injuries to Mary Nalbandian, M.D., during surgery to address a routine brain bleed at St. Mary’s Medical Center in March 2021.

The case is pending in the Circuit Court of the 15th Judicial Circuit in and for Palm Beach County, Florida: Mary Nalbandian, M.D. and Santiago Kayan v. South Florida Anesthesia & Pain Treatment, P.A.; David Enscoe, M.D.; Cindy Ross, CRNA; and Susan Fante, CRNA, Case No. 502022CA006594XXXXMB (Div. AN).

According to the complaint, Dr. Nalbandian, a retired anesthesiologist, was transferred to St. Mary’s on March 14, 2021, for evaluation and treatment of a subdural hematoma and underwent a craniotomy requiring general anesthesia. Plaintiffs will argue that a drop in Dr. Nalbandian’s blood pressure during surgery, combined with the anesthesia team’s failure to adequately respond, caused a loss of oxygen to the brain and resulted in a severe and irreversible brain injury requiring extensive long-term medical care.

The lawsuit names multiple defendants, including South Florida Anesthesia, a subsidiary of TeamHealth, and related providers.

“This case is about accountability when preventable breakdowns in perioperative monitoring and response lead to permanent, life-altering harm,” said Sean C. Domnick , Shareholder at Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa. “We look forward to presenting the evidence to a Palm Beach County jury.”

Nicole Kruegel , a Partner at the firm, added: “Our clients, the Nalbandian family, deserve answers, and the jury deserves to hear what happened in that operating room and why. We’re prepared to present the full record and hold every responsible party accountable.”

Dr. Nalbandian and her husband, Santiago Kayan, seek damages for medical negligence and related claims, including loss of consortium, arising from the profound and lasting impact the incident has had on their lives.

