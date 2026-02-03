Mystery Gift Note Sparks Adventure as Speedy Seeks Wisdom from Solomon

Charleston, SC, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- — In the delightful children’s tale, Speedy Goes to School, young readers are invited to join Speedy, a spirited little chicken, on an enchanting adventure filled with curiosity and discovery. When Speedy receives a mysterious gift adorned with a note, her excitement quickly turns to confusion as none of her barnyard friends can read it. Determined to uncover the note's message, Speedy embarks on a journey to seek the wisdom of Solomon, the wise old owl. Solomon, surprised by her inability to read, suggests that Speedy attend school. This sparks a newfound enthusiasm in Speedy, who eagerly embraces the idea of learning.



As Speedy sets off on her educational adventure, she encounters a charming cast of animal friends, each adding their unique flair to her journey. With each step, Speedy learns the importance of asking questions and the joy of making new friends. The vibrant illustrations bring the barnyard to life, capturing the whimsical essence of Speedy's quest.



Charlie Morris structures the narrative to highlight themes of friendship, curiosity, and the excitement of learning. Through Speedy's determination, young readers discover that the journey of education is just as important as the knowledge gained.



Key themes in Speedy Goes to School include:

- The joy of learning and exploration

- The value of friendship and community

- The importance of curiosity and asking questions

- Embracing new experiences and challenges

- Discovering the wonders of the world beyond the barnyard



“Speedy’s journey is a celebration of curiosity and the magic of learning,” says Charlie Morris. As Speedy navigates her way through school, she uncovers not just the meaning of the note but also the treasures of knowledge that await her.



What secrets does the note hold, and how will Speedy’s adventure change her life forever?



Speedy Goes to School is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

About the Author: Charlie Morris was born in Cookeville, Tennessee, and grew up in Independence, Missouri, alongside two brothers and a sister. His childhood included caring for chickens, which inspired him to fulfill a lifelong dream of owning chickens after retirement. Charlie's writing reflects his humor and active imagination, aiming to bring joy to young readers. He and his wife, Martha, now reside in Lafayette, Louisiana, to be close to their oldest son and his family as they embrace their eighties. Charlie is the author of Speedy Goes to School and Speedy’s Giant Egg.

Available for interviews: Author, Charlie Morris

Attachment