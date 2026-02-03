Bio-Polyamide Market Size to Worth USD 2,017.35 Million by 2035

Ottawa, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bio-polyamide market size was estimated at USD 311.25 million in 2025 and is expected to increase from USD 375.21 million in 2026 to USD 2,017.35 million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 20.55%. Europe dominated bio-polyamide market with the largest volume share of 38.72% in 2025 The market is driven by a rising focus on sustainable materials and strict government regulation promoting bio-based materials. A study published by Towards Chemical and Materials, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

What is Bio-Polyamide?

The bio-polyamide is a polymer resulting from a renewable biological source, agricultural waste, which ultimately lowers the carbon footprint and greenhouse gas emissions. It offers superior chemical resistance and lower moisture absorption, which is driving its application in the automotive, textile, electronics, and medical sectors.

Bio-Polyamide Market Report Highlights

The Europe dominated the global bio-polyamide market with the largest volume share of 36.15% in 2025.

By product, the PA-66 segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share of over 51.98% in 2025.

By application, the engineering plastics segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest share of 68.89% in 2025.

By end use, the automotive segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest share of over 36.55% in 2025.

Bio-Polyamide Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2026 USD 375.21 Million Expected Size by 2035 USD 2,017.35 Million Growth Rate from 2026 to 2035 CAGR 20.55% Base Year of Estimation 2025 Forecast Period 2026 - 2035 Dominant Region Europe Segment Covered By Product, By Application, By End-use, By Region Key Companies Profiled Evonik Industries AG, Huntsman International LLC, LANXESS, BASF SE, UBE Corporation, INVISTA, DOMO Chemicals GmbH, Arkema, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., DSM, TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC., Radici Partecipazioni SpA, DuPont, Solvay, ZIG SHENG INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD, Quadrant Group Limited, LEALEA ENTERPRISE CO., LTD., EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG

Key Applications of Bio-Polyamide:

Automotive Components: They are used for under-the-hood parts like fuel lines and engine covers due to their high thermal stability and chemical resistance. Textiles and Apparel: Bio-polyamide fibers are used in activewear and outdoor gear because they offer excellent durability, moisture-wicking, and a reduced environmental footprint. Electronics and Electrical Devices: These materials provide essential electrical insulation and heat resistance for connectors, circuit boards, and consumer gadget casings. Packaging Solutions: They serve as a biodegradable or recyclable alternative for flexible and rigid packaging, using strong barrier properties to preserve food and pharmaceuticals. Medical Devices: Because of their biocompatibility and strength, they are used in surgical sutures, catheters, and various medical implants. Industrial Equipment: They are employed in heavy-duty machinery components like pumps, valves, and gears, where high wear resistance and durability are required.

What Are Major Trends in the Bio-Polyamide Market?

Shift Towards Circular Economy: The industry is focusing on chemical recycling technologies like microwave-based recycling to ensure bio-based materials remain within a closed-loop system.

The industry is focusing on chemical recycling technologies like microwave-based recycling to ensure bio-based materials remain within a closed-loop system. Strict Environmental Regulations: The trend is driven by a focus on reducing greenhouse gas emissions that reinforcing manufacturers to adopt low-carbon materials by promoting various national grants and initiatives.

The trend is driven by a focus on reducing greenhouse gas emissions that reinforcing manufacturers to adopt low-carbon materials by promoting various national grants and initiatives. Supply Chain Collaboration: The market player is forming a strategic partnership with bio-based feedstock producers and a joint venture to accelerate commercialization.





Bio-Polyamide Market Dynamics

Driver

Demand in the Automotive Industry

The demand for automotive lightweight components is increasing to improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions. The bio-polyamides used in cooling systems, battery casings, and wire harnesses offer thermal stability and a high strength-to-weight ratio, especially in electric vehicles that pushing the market towards adoption.

Restraints

Feedstock Volatility

Their reliance on agricultural raw materials make supply chain inclined to climatic conditions and agricultural uncertainties, leading to price volatility in raw material procurement and potential shortages that restrain the adoption of the bio-polyamide industry.

Opportunity

Emerging 3D Printing in Healthcare Solutions

The massive opportunity in personalised healthcare solutions due to their biocompatibility and ability to withstand sterilisation, which is bio-polyamide used in orthopaedic pins, implants, bone regeneration, and drug-delivery systems. While using 3D printing technologies, including 3D-printed surgical guides and drug-eluting scaffolds that allow for patient-specific solutions.

Bio-Polyamide: Data-driven today, Innovation-driven tomorrow

Artificial intelligence is transforming the industry by driving material discovery, optimizing biological manufacturing, and automating quality control. The predictive maintenance reduced downtime, while generative AI enables the creation of novel enzymes for non-natural chemical reactions by optimizing production and high-performance materials. Additionally, advanced simulations are driving atomic-level interactions to stabilize bio-nylons at high temperatures.

Bio-Polyamide Market Segmentation Insights

Product Insights

How Did the PA-66 Segment Dominates the Bio-Polyamide Market?

The PA-66 segment dominated the market with largest share due to its thermal stability, strength, and resistance. The market is driven by automotive and electronics, and uses bio-PA-66 for demanding parts like under-the-hood components and fuel lines. Its lower moisture absorption and wear resistance make it ideal for replacing metal and plastics in lightweighting to improve fuel efficiency and cut emissions. Overall, PA-66 established supply chains and performance keeps it dominant.

The PA-6 segment projected to grow fastest during the forecast period. By offering a versatile, cost-effective alternative to petroleum resins. Its ease of processing and high strength allow it to replace nylon without costly equipment changes. As industries shift towards sustainability, bio-PA-6 is preferred for textiles and automotive parts needing durability and heat resistance. Its compatibility with circular economy initiatives gives it a competitive edge, positioning it to capture new demand as brands adopt more eco-friendly materials.

Application Insights

Which Application Segment Dominates the Bio-Polyamide Market?

The engineering plastics segment maintains its market dominance, supporting industrial decarbonization with structural integrity and thermal resistance. Bio-polyamides replace metals and petroleum polymers in harsh environments, boosting the demand of this segment in automotive lightweighting and electronics needing flame-retardant, bio-consistent housings. They serve high-tensile and chemical durability demands that enable manufacturers to meet sustainability goals without sacrificing safety or durability, making it a key priority in the global market.

The fiber segment offers significant growth during the projected period, fueled by a push to decarbonize textiles. Brands in apparel, sportswear, and industrial sectors are replacing traditional nylon with bio-derived alternatives to meet sustainability and carbon-neutrality goals. Technical applications like tire cords and automotive fabrics also drive growth, requiring durability and elasticity. As consumer focus shifts to circular consumption, this segment offers renewable lifecycle benefits without compromising high-speed mass production, positioning it for the fastest growth in bio-synthetics.

End Use Insights

How did the Automotive Segment Dominate the Bio-Polyamide Market?

The automotive segment is maintaining its leadership, driving the adoption of renewable polymers. The surge for lightweight solutions to boost fuel efficiency and EV range, using bio-polyamides as replacements for heavier metal parts driving its expansion. These materials offer thermal stability, chemical resistance, and impact strength for sensitive automotive components. As emission standards tighten, using bio-resins helps reduce lifecycle carbon without sacrificing safety, making automotive the key source and innovation driver.

The textile segment is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the projected period, propelled by sustainable fashion and circular materials. The leading brands are shifting from petroleum synthetics to bio-based nylons for activewear, home furnishings, and industrial fabrics due to environmental and durability demands. The advancement in fiber spinning technology enables high-speed production with these bio-resins, making the textile industry the main growth area, transforming sustainable fiber standards.

Regional Insights

How did Europe dominate the Bio-Polyamide Market?

The Europe bio-polyamide market is expected to increase from USD 116.87 million in 2025 to USD 758.74 million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 20.57% throughout the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Europe leads in the market due to strict regulation, advanced circular economy infrastructure, and a strong chemical engineering tradition. Its leadership is supported by initiatives that enforce stringent carbon border taxes and bio-content thresholds. Europe focuses on discouraging petroleum use and encouraging sustainability. Manufacturers are leveraging R&D, high-grade polyamides, and meeting safety standards for the automotive and aerospace sectors.

European consumers prioritize traceability and lifecycle transparency, creating a market ready to invest in bio-polyamides certified with ISCC PLUS and aligned with ESG goals, fostering ongoing innovation and implementation.

Germany Bio-Polyamide Market Trends

Germany's market is gaining momentum as manufacturers increasingly adopt sustainable alternatives to traditional nylon in automotive, electronics, and consumer goods to meet environmental and regulatory pressures for reduced carbon footprints. Demand is driven by strong automotive sector interest in lightweight, high-performance biobased polymers for under-the-hood components, interior parts, and cable ties, aligning with broader electrification and fuel-efficiency goals.

Why is North America the Fastest-Growing Region in the Bio-Polyamide Industry?

The North American market is growing rapidly, driven by a shift toward high-performance, low-carbon materials in automotive and textiles. The major manufacturers are integrating bio-based monomers into existing supply chains to meet ESG mandates and USDA BioPreferred standards. The expansion in electric mobility, driving demand for lightweight, thermally stable bio-nylons for batteries and electrical parts, has transformed these polymers into essential engineering materials.

A rising consumer preference for circular products additionally promotes the adoption of eco-friendly bio-polyamides that offer durability by reducing environmental impact.

Canada Bio-Polyamide Market Trends

Canada's market is growing as industries seek sustainable alternatives to traditional petroleum-based nylons, driven by increasing environmental awareness and demand for lower-carbon footprint materials. The automotive, consumer goods, and electronics sectors are key adopters, using bio-polyamides for lightweight, high-performance parts that support fuel efficiency and recyclability goals.

Recent Breakthroughs in the Bio-Polyamide Market

In April 2025, BASF SE and TE Connectivity announced a strategic collaboration to produce an automotive connector with components made using Ultramid Ccycled polyamide, a chemical recycling solution derived from post-consumer plastic waste. This collaboration focuses on sustainable solutions in the automotive sector.





Top Market Players in Bio-Polyamide Market & Their Offerings:

Tier 1:

DuPont : Produces the Zytel RS line, featuring long-chain polyamides like PA1010 and PA610 derived from castor oil for automotive and electronic applications.

: Produces the Zytel RS line, featuring long-chain polyamides like PA1010 and PA610 derived from castor oil for automotive and electronic applications. Huntsman International LLC : Provides specialty polyamide-based resins and curing agents used in high-performance adhesives, coatings, and composite materials.

: Provides specialty polyamide-based resins and curing agents used in high-performance adhesives, coatings, and composite materials. LANXESS : Manufactures Durethan BLUE, a range of PA6 compounds that utilize a mass-balance approach to incorporate bio-based or recycled raw materials.

: Manufactures Durethan BLUE, a range of PA6 compounds that utilize a mass-balance approach to incorporate bio-based or recycled raw materials. Evonik Industries AG : Markets the VESTAMID Terra series, which includes PA1010 and PA610 grades sourced from renewable castor bean oil.

: Markets the VESTAMID Terra series, which includes PA1010 and PA610 grades sourced from renewable castor bean oil. Solvay : Offers bio-based nylon solutions under the Technyl brand, focusing on high-performance engineering plastics for sustainable textiles and consumer goods.

: Offers bio-based nylon solutions under the Technyl brand, focusing on high-performance engineering plastics for sustainable textiles and consumer goods. UBE Corporation : Produces bio-derived nylon grades that emphasize high heat resistance and durability for demanding industrial and automotive parts.

: Produces bio-derived nylon grades that emphasize high heat resistance and durability for demanding industrial and automotive parts. INVISTA : Focuses on sustainable PA66 resins and intermediates, utilizing research and development to improve the environmental footprint of industrial textiles.

: Focuses on sustainable PA66 resins and intermediates, utilizing research and development to improve the environmental footprint of industrial textiles. BASF SE: Offers Ultramid S Balance (PA610), a partially bio-based polyamide derived from castor oil known for its high chemical resistance and low moisture absorption.

Tier 2:

DOMO Chemicals GmbH

Honeywell International Inc.

Radici Partecipazioni SpA

DSM

TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.

Arkema

Asahi Kasei Corporation

ZIG SHENG INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD

Quadrant Group Limited

LEALEA ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG





Bio-Polyamide Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2035. For this study, Towards Chemical and Materials has segmented the global Bio-Polyamide Market

By Product

PA-6

PA-66

Specialty Polyamides





By Application

Fiber

Engineering Plastics

By End-use

Textile

Automotive

Film & Coating

Consumer Goods

Industrial

Electrical & Electronics

Others





By Region

North America:

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

South America:

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America





Europe:

Western Europe

Germany

Italy

France

Netherlands

Spain

Portugal

Belgium

Ireland

UK

Iceland

Switzerland

Poland

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Austria

Russia & Belarus

Türkiye

Albania

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific:

China

Taiwan

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand,

ASEAN Countries (Singapore, Malaysia)

South Korea

Rest of APAC

MEA:

GCC Countries

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Qatar

Kuwait

Oman

Bahrain

South Africa

Egypt

Rest of MEA

