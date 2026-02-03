FFIV DEADLINE NOTICE: F5, Inc. Investors Encouraged to Contact Kirby McInerney LLP By February 17, 2026

NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If you suffered a loss on your investment in F5, Inc. (“F5” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:FFIV), contact Lauren Molinaro by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below to discuss your rights or interests in the securities fraud class action lawsuit at no cost.

Investors have until February 17, 2026 to ask the Court to appoint them as lead plaintiff. Courts do not consider applications filed after this deadline. The lead plaintiff oversees the litigation on behalf of the class and may influence key decisions, including litigation strategy and settlement. Courts regularly appoint individual investors as lead plaintiffs, not only institutions.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased securities during the period of October 28, 2024 through October 27, 2025, inclusive (“the Class Period”). The lawsuit alleges that F5 provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors about its cybersecurity capabilities and effectiveness, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of F5’s security capabilities; notably, that it was not truly equipped to safely secure data for its clients as F5 itself was, for all relevant times, experiencing a significant security breach of some of its key offerings and, further, that the revelation of this breach would significantly impact F5’s potential to capitalize on the security market.

On October 15, 2025, F5 revealed that it had learned in early August that a “highly sophisticated nation-state threat actor had gained unauthorized access to certain F5 systems.” The Company added, “during the course of its investigation, F5 determined that the threat actor maintained long-term, persistent access to certain F5 systems, including the BIG-IP product development environment and engineering knowledge management platform,” and that “through this access, certain files were exfiltrated, some of which contained certain portions of the Company’s BIG-IP source code and information about undisclosed vulnerabilities that it was working on in BIG-IP.” On this news, the price of F5 shares declined by $35.40 per share, or approximately 10.70%, from $330.75 per share on October 15, 2025 to close at $295.35 on October 16, 2025.

Then on October 27, 2025, F5 announced expected reductions to sales and renewals, elongated sales cycles, terminated projections, and increased expenses attributed to ongoing remediation efforts. Pertinently, F5 also disclosed that BIG-IP is the Company’s highest revenue product. On this news, the price of F5 shares fell by $31.65 per share, or approximately 10.9%, from $290.41 per share on October 27, 2025 to $258.76 on October 28, 2025.

What Should I Do?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired F5 securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation.

