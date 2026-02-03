Poland Construction Industry Report 2025: Following 0.2% Contraction in 2025, Output to Grow at 3.9% AAGR Between 2026-2029, Driven by Investments in Renewable Energy, Nuclear Power and Transport

Dublin, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Poland Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (Q4 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Construction industry in Poland to shrink marginally in real terms by 0.2% in 2025, owing to headwinds such as falling building permits, high construction and labor costs as well as a rising budget deficit.

According to Statistics Poland (GUS), the average cost for the construction and assembly production activities grew by 3.2% year-on-year (YoY) in the first nine months of 2025. Furthermore, according to the GUS, the total floor area of building permits issued in the country fell by 4.9% YoY in the first nine months of 2025.

In addition to these challenges, weakening of public finances is estimated to have weighed on the industry's output this year which can partially continue until early-2026. The Ministry of Finance in October 2025 revealed that the country had a budget deficit of PLN201.4 billion ($49.8 billion) at the end of September 2025, which is up from that of PLN172 billion ($42.5 billion) at the end of August 2025. Moreover, the average labor cost index grew by 7.1% YoY in the first six months of 2025, preceded by an annual growth of 13.8% in 2024, according to the Eurostat.



Over the remainder of the forecast period, however, the Polish construction industry is expected to recover from the second half of 2026 onwards by recording an annual average growth rate of 3.9% from 2026 to 2029, supported by investments in renewable energy, nuclear power and transport infrastructure projects.

Growth over the forecast period will also be supported by the allocation of funds worth PLN18 billion ($4.5 billion) for the development of healthcare facilities under the National Reconstruction Plan and Enhancement of Resilience. Furthermore, under the National Road Construction Program, the government is aiming to construct 2,500km of new roads comprising of motorways and expressways by 2033 with a total investment of PLN290 billion ($71.7 billion).

Some of the projects are construction of S5 expressway, S6 expressway, S8 expressway, S16 expressway and S12 expressway. Growth in the renewable energy sector will be supported by the government's National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP), under which, it plans to produce 51.8% of electricity from renewables by 2030 and nearly 79.8% by 2040, compared to 29% in 2024. As part of the plan, the government also aims to cease operations of coal-fired power plants around 2035.



Report Scope

Historical (2020-2024) and forecast (2025-2029) valuations of the construction industry in Poland, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies using the analyst's critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile



4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants



6 Construction Market Data



7 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i7o28z

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.