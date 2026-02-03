Romania Telecom Operators Intelligence Report 2025 Featuring Orange, Vodafone, Telekom Romania, and Digi Romania - Forecast to 2029

Dublin, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Romania Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Romania today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2029. The report provides a detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile, and pay-TV markets, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.



The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following:

Demographic and macroeconomic context in Romania.

The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months, as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, DTT migration, IoT regulations, etc.

Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data, and pay-TV markets.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom and pay-TV services market, as well as subscription market shares across segments.

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications and pay-TV markets.

Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Key Highlights

The overall telecom and pay-TV services revenue in Romania will grow at a CAGR of 0.4% during 2024-2029.

Fixed broadband service revenue will grow at a CAGR of 0.7% across the forecast period, supported by subscription gains in fiber and fixed wireless lines and ongoing efforts from the government to expand broadband connectivity to reduce the digital divide.

Report Scope

Total telecom and pay-TV service revenue in Romania will grow at a CAGR of 0.4% over 2024-2029, supported by contributions from mobile data and fixed broadband segments.

Mobile data service revenue will grow at a five-year CAGR of 6.4%, driven by a growing mobile subscriber base, rising smartphone penetration led by MNOs' device bundled plans, and 5G expansion initiatives by telcos and government that will drive the data ARPU.

Reasons to Buy

This Country Intelligence Report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of Romania's telecommunications markets, service providers, and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

Accompanying the analyst's Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in Romania's mobile communications, fixed telephony, and broadband markets, including the evolution of service provider market shares.

With more than 20 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around in-depth information gathered from local market players, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in Romania's telecommunications markets.

The broad perspective of the report, coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail will help operators, equipment vendors, and other telecom industry players succeed in the challenging telecommunications market in Romania.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Highlights



2. Operating Environment



3. Telecom Services Market Outlook



4. Mobile Services Market



5. Fixed Services Market



7. Pay-TV Services Market



7. Competitive Landscape and Company Snapshots

Orange Romania

Vodafone Romania

Telekom Romania

Digi Romania

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jt0g56

